The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Nick Cannon opens up to rabbi after making antisemitic comments

But Cannon did not directly disavow the antisemitic rhetoric of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA  
JULY 24, 2020 06:04
Rabbi Abraham Cooper, left, talks with Nick Cannon on an episode of his online "Cannon's Class" show. (photo credit: YOU TUBE)
Rabbi Abraham Cooper, left, talks with Nick Cannon on an episode of his online "Cannon's Class" show.
(photo credit: YOU TUBE)
Nick Cannon wants to make it clear — he’s ready to repent.
In a nearly two-hour discussion with Rabbi Abraham Cooper of the Simon Wiesenthal Center published on YouTube Tuesday, Cannon traversed several topics: He apologized again for making antisemitic comments on his online show; spoke about his study of multiple religions and his religious father; and exchanged philosophies of forgiveness and evil with Cooper.
“I didn’t do this to … ‘Oh let’s show the world we can work together.’ I did this from a place of sincerity,” Cannon said in the talk, which makes up the latest edition of his show “Cannon’s Class.”
During the spirited discussion, Cannon said that he is going to visit Jerusalem at some point and hinted that he is “studying the Torah daily.” He also said he has read Bari Weiss’ recent book “How To Fight Anti-Semitism.”
“I am asking to be corrected from your community, give me books, teach me, I am an empty vessel, an empty broken vessel,” he said. “Teach me, fix me, lead me.”
But Cannon did not directly disavow the antisemitic rhetoric of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, whom Cooper mentioned repeatedly as the source of the conspiracy theories he said Cannon was “parroting.”
On a recent episode of “Cannon’s Class,” Cannon mentioned antisemitic theories — including the idea that “Zionists” and “Rothschilds” have “too much power” — in a conversation with Professor Griff, a rapper best known for being a member of the early hip-hop group Public Enemy. Cannon also praised Farrakhan and claimed that Black people are the “true Hebrews.”
ViacomCBS cut ties with the TV host and actor in the wake of the statements. Fox allowed him to keep his job as host of the show “The Masked Singer” after he issued an official apology statement.
Jewish Insider reported that Cannon and Cooper recorded the interview last week, and that Cannon visited the Wiesenthal Center’s Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles on Monday. Cannon also donated money to the center, which is dedicated to spreading awareness about the Holocaust and is currently closed to the public.


Tags antisemitism Louis Farrakhan Nick Cannon
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gay conversion therapy and elections: Time to decide By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gov't must learn: 'Shoot, don't talk' to accomplish annexation By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Going batty in times of corona and politicking By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert: Netanyahu won't let any coronavirus czar succeed By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Jewish apathy, Jewish privilege and antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
2 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
3 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
4 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
5 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by