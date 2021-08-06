The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Olympics: US-Jewish athlete Alix Klineman wins gold in beach volleyball

This was the first gold medal the United States won at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 6, 2021 08:08
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Beach Volleyball - Women - Medal Ceremony - Shiokaze Park, Tokyo, Japan - August 6, 2021. Gold medallists April Ross of the United States and Alix Klineman of the United States celebrate with Silver medallists Mariafe Artacho del Solar of Australia and Taliqua Clancy of Austral (photo credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES)
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Beach Volleyball - Women - Medal Ceremony - Shiokaze Park, Tokyo, Japan - August 6, 2021. Gold medallists April Ross of the United States and Alix Klineman of the United States celebrate with Silver medallists Mariafe Artacho del Solar of Australia and Taliqua Clancy of Austral
(photo credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES)
Jewish-American athlete Alix Klineman alongside April Ross won the first Olympic gold medal for the United States in women's beach volleyball since 2012 on Friday, when they beat Australia's Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy at the Tokyo Games.
With chants of "U-S-A" from 20 team administrative staff members cheering them in an otherwise empty arena, the U.S. duo started off strong and sailed through the match 21-13, 21-15 even as the scorching sun brought temperatures to 34°C (93.2°F) and that of the sand court even higher.
The final disappointment for Australia was a service into the net that gave Klineman and Ross the winning point, prompting the U.S. pair to replace their gentle hover hugs that had followed each score with a deep embrace.
Klineman, 31, was raised in Southern California in a Jewish family. In 2015, she was inducted into the SoCal Jewish Sports Hall of Fame. She and Ross entered the Tokyo Games with a world ranking of No. 2.
Swiss duo Anouk Verge-Depre and Joana Heidrich won the bronze medal after defeating Latvia's Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka 21-19 21-15 earlier in the day.
About 10 officials from each country's Olympic federation were on hand to cheer their teams at the shadeless court propped up at the Shiokaze Park alongside Tokyo Bay.
Latvia gave their supporters reason to hope by scoring three late points but it was the doctors, psychologist and other delegates from Switzerland who finally celebrated.
Heidrich looked up to them after the win, screamed into a camera and then leapt onto a railing to hug her supporters.
The bronze marks Switzerland's first in the Olympic women's event. The country won a men's bronze medal in 2004.
The United States, the birthplace of beach volleyball, and Brazil have dominated the medals since it became an Olympic sport in 1996 - between them accounting for nine of the 12 golds in the men's and women's events coming into the 2020 Games.
Brazil were eliminated earlier in the women's tournament. 
Jerusalem Post Staff and Emily Burack/JTA contributed to this report.


