On This Day: UK's Princess Diana dies in tragic car crash in Paris

Princess Diana is held in high regard by many in the UK and around the world, with many labeling her one of, if not the most beloved British royals in history.

By AARON REICH  
AUGUST 31, 2021 15:28
Britain's Princess Diana holds Prince Harry during a morning picture session at Marivent Palace, where the Prince and Princess of Wales are holidaying as guests of King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia in Mallorca (photo credit: REUTERS)
Britain's Princess Diana holds Prince Harry during a morning picture session at Marivent Palace, where the Prince and Princess of Wales are holidaying as guests of King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia in Mallorca
(photo credit: REUTERS)
August 31, 2021 marks 24 years since Princess Diana tragically died as a result of a car crash in Paris.
Diana, Princess of Wales, was just 36 years old during her trip to Paris. She had been in the car with her partner, Dodi Fayed, along with her driver Henri Paul and bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones, the latter of whom was the only survivor.
Her death sparked widespread mourning in the United Kingdom, as well as the rest of the world, and billions tuned in to watch her funeral.
The exact cause of the crash remains a matter of considerable debate, with many pointing fingers at different conspiracy theories, some accusing the British Royal Family of being behind it.
Rumors had also circulated that the crash was caused by Paul's alleged intoxication. However, widespread outrage was aimed at the paparazzi, whom many notable public figures blamed for the crash. At the time, Diana had been trying to avoid the paparazzi on the drive itself, especially as multiple photographers were waiting by the hotel.
Princess Diana Princess of Wales 1997 Washington D.C. (Red Cross) Photo was on the cover of us news magazine and was the best selling issue in 70 years. (credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS JOHN MATHEW SMITH)Princess Diana Princess of Wales 1997 Washington D.C. (Red Cross) Photo was on the cover of us news magazine and was the best selling issue in 70 years. (credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS JOHN MATHEW SMITH)
Princess Diana is held in high regard by many in the UK and around the world, with many calling her one of, if not the most beloved British royals in history.
However, her legacy within the Royal Family itself has been considerably different, especially surrounding the circumstances of her divorce with Charles, Prince of Wales.
In a recent docuseries, Prince Harry, Diana's son – who recently left the British Royal Family along with his wife, Meghan Markle – said he was touched and surprised by the extent of public mourning of his mother. The treatment of his mother also reportedly played a role in Harry's current opinion of the press, and said he feared history was "repeating itself."


Tags history British Royals Royal Family Princess Diana
