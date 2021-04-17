The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Only the enlightened dream of hope

“Doubt is not a pleasant condition, but certainty is absurd” – Voltaire

By GIL SHOHAT  
APRIL 17, 2021 22:26
GIL SHOHAT hosts pianist Dorel Golan. (photo credit: WOLFGANG BRAUN)
GIL SHOHAT hosts pianist Dorel Golan.
(photo credit: WOLFGANG BRAUN)
There are two writers to this piece. One who speaks the language of sound and whose blood, sweat and tears over the last four decades paid off with the trust of thousands of loyal fans.
Yet, when the sky fell upon us, another was born from the ashes of the first: A man whose profession, concerts and connection with his audience were all taken hostage. A man who had to watch, with a heavy heart, how his field withers and dies and how friends and colleagues suffer in pain. One whose spiritual and emotional roots lie within the rich soil of global culture, once rich but now downtrodden, turned invisible and shamed.
Skyfall, for me, happened on March 11th, 2020, when restrictions were applied to all venues nationwide, ultimately resulting in a complete shutdown. I had just finished a concert in Tel Aviv’s Heichal Hatarbut Charles Bronfman Auditorium when I was informed of the new regulations, and right before my unbelieving eyes thousands of people were turned away from the philharmonic concert that was scheduled just after mine.
My face had paled then, and to this day it remains so. I’m not the only one who’s pale and unbelieving. From that day onward master musicians, composers, musical conductors, creators, actors, dancers, producers, agency managers, cultural agents, venues, crews, well-established cultural institutions, orchestras, theaters and some of my dearest friends went bankrupt or had been forced to leave their homes.
An endless chain of interconnected people across the entire country was pulled taut over mountains and rivers like a necklace of pearls that had lost its luster and strained to human tragedy. You won’t read about these tragedies in the paper, or see them on the news. So here I am, ready to confirm their existence. I’ve experienced them alongside my closest friends, among the best of Israeli artists, those most honest and most loyal; those who were once the best.
There’s not a single day my heart doesn’t break anew.
The entertainment industry went through many phases in the past year. At first, we were busy figuring out how to stop a train that’s already been set in motion. How to manage hundreds of halted productions in Israel and abroad, tanked investments worth millions and unpaid leave for our staff.
The next stage took place across multiple fronts: in conventions, demonstrations, in unionizing our field. My friends and I fought relentlessly to have the damage we suffered recognized through rallies, articles, talks with government ministers.
One principle remained true, whatever we did: our actions were about the demise of our culture, not politics. Though the Ministry of Culture had indeed announced it would aid a select number of cultural institutions, those familiar with our industry know the bitter truth: the offered aid was but a drop in the ocean of loss caused by the closure of our beloved stages, both big and small. And until our culture can be revived on them again, it will sink in deeper, crumble faster, and slowly heave its last breath.
The delusion that with the ease of the restrictions the return to our venues would be a walk in the park has no doubt shattered. I haven’t heard of a single cultural entity, no venue or local hall, that hasn’t groaned in pain now that the heavy ball that’s been dropped needs lifting. Revival is sluggish in every aspect from administration through business connections, marketing, finance, audience management and even our ability to follow COVID policies now falters due to their unstable nature. Every attempt to restart the engine exhausts those who work tirelessly to resurrect culture in Israel.
When it comes to rehabilitating the industry, the support of the government – whenever one forms – and the local authorities, as well as charities and donors, is especially crucial today. Solidifying the guidelines and creating a clear and easily understandable road map to the future is now more important than ever.
Let all municipalities know that booking, hosting and financing events is no luxury but is a financial and spiritual need of the entire community. The support of art is a privilege, not a right.
The same goes for the audiences: first they must return to the now open venues. Moreover, they should also demand from their elected representatives that the culture industry – forcibly taken away from the public – must be returned to them intact.
The writer is a composer, pianist, conductor, producer, lecturer, author and TV host. 


Tags Israel culture music
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The Chief Rabbinate's negative approach to Judaism needs to end

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu is beating war drums for personal gain - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Positive nuclear exposure and fallout

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's Holocaust Remembrance Day speech a wretched insult - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

The Israel Prize is a privilege, not a right - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Fauci: Israeli COVID-19 study misleading on vaccine effectiveness

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci attends the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2020
5

St. Vincent Volcano: Only those vaccinated for COVID-19 can evacuate - PM

People walk on the side of a road as smoke and ash billow in the background from La Soufriere volcano after it erupted on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent April 9, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by