The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Pulling back the shutters with ‘Frida’

Kronkop made Frida in London, during one of the coronavirus lockdowns. She and her partner moved to the United Kingdom shortly before the world turned upside down.

By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Published: NOVEMBER 27, 2021 18:59
‘FRIDA’ WILL be presented tonight in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: Tal Kronkop)
‘FRIDA’ WILL be presented tonight in Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: Tal Kronkop)
There is no sight more Israeli than an older woman opening the slats of her window shutters. Around the country, each morning, afternoon and night, small levers are wielded to let in and shut out the eternal sunshine. When Tal Kronkop filmed her grandmother performing this daily ritual, she had no inkling that it would become the material for her springboard dance film Frida
On Sunday night, Kronkop will present Frida as part of her six-minute-and-forty-second slot in the renowned Pecha Kucha event at the Charles Bronfman Auditorium (Heichal Hatarbut) in Tel Aviv. 
Kronkop made Frida in London, during one of the coronavirus lockdowns. She and her partner moved to the United Kingdom shortly before the world turned upside down, him to study medicine and her to continue her studies in performance and film.
“I studied at the School of Visual Theatre. Then my partner was accepted to study in London, so we moved. At first, I went to study performance. I understood that my pieces worked best on camera, and that what I was imagining was a camera, not an audience. It was also the feedback I kept getting to my work,” says Kronkop.
“Eventually I found the one degree in dance film and signed up for it. “It’s the back door to film studies, which are very narrative, male and academic. This was an entrance to the history of cinema but with a focus on movement, not just the body but also objects. I had always filmed dancers, but they didn’t usually dance in my works. I was aware of the body and the embodiment of the dancer, but I don’t do complex choreography.”
It is midmorning and, having just landed from London last night, she is still waking up. “I have a little jet-lag, it’s two hours but it turns out those two hours are important.”
Kronkop, 27, is easy to talk to. She will celebrate her 28th birthday at the Pecha Kucha event. She is warm and charming and speaks easily about her transition from field to field, medium to medium. Last year, having revealed Frida as part of the Between Heaven and Earth Festival, Kronkop went from being mostly anonymous to being recognized by some major local and international institutions. “It really taught me the importance of timing in art,” she laughs. “You can make work but the timing in which it is released to the world makes all the difference.”
In London, during the lockdown, Kronkop began to see calls for applications for films made at home.
“I couldn’t imagine filming myself twisting around in my living room. During the lockdown, I couldn’t see my grandmother. She was in Israel, and I was in London, but I had this footage. It was material that never turned into a movie. I filmed her and her window, thinking it would be part of something else, but I knew it was choreography, at least in my eyes.”
Kronkop had long admired her grandmother, and in many ways, it closes a beautiful circuit that their connection offered her first glimpse of recognition. 
“My grandmother is a real Tel Avivian,” she says. “She moved from Syria to Israel on a donkey when she was five. She worked in the Carmel Market as a major designer in the 1960s. When she was 40, she had lots of migraines and pain, so she studied Feldenkrais to treat herself. She became a teacher and from the age of 50 to the age of 90, she taught Feldenkrais. She retired four years ago and misses it dearly. It began a type of Feldenkrais legacy in our family. My aunt is a teacher and I’m also leaning in that direction.” 
When Kronkop sent Frida, which is around two and a half minutes long, to Between Heaven and Earth, the response was immediate. “Between Heaven and Earth is the only call that I applied to. The way they talked about it I felt it was the right place to send this movie. Because of them this movie was made. And then this amazing connection was made with Tami and Ronen Itzhaki. They basically adopted me from these two minutes,” explains Kronkop. 
From there, it went on to be presented at a long list of festivals and even racked up a nice collection of mentions and awards. Then, while Kronkop was visiting Israel “to get vaccinated and married,” as she puts it, she received a surprising email from Anat Safran, co-curator of Pecha Kucha. 
“She said she loved the movie and asked if I wanted to present at Pecha Kucha. I was in shock.”
Kronkop is a longtime fan of the event, which is an international platform that presents artists from a wide range of fields in a highly regimented format. Each person, regardless of their medium, gets exactly six minutes and forty seconds to expose the audience to their work. 
“In 2019, I saw Daniella Meroz at the Pecha Kucha. I wasn’t making this type of work yet, but I saw an example of what could be in what she was doing.” 
Now, Kronkop is in Israel for the Pecha Kucha and will return to Hackney, London, shortly after.
Her presentation will include snippets from previous works as well as a screening of Frida
The Pecha Kucha will take place on November 28 at the Charles Bronfman Auditorium. For more information, visit http://www.pechakuchatlv.com/.


Tags dance Academic World performance
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel should ensure that politics don't get in way of Biden-Iran talks - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Mark Regev

Anti-Zionism, antisemitism does nothing to help Palestinians - opinion

 By MARK REGEV

My Word: Terrorism, Tehran, Hamas and Hanukkah hope

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

How can Hanukkah evict the darkness of the technological invasion?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel too afraid of US and coalition friction to strike Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)
2

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

Hamas missiles
4

One dead, four injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli security personnel carry a dead body down the steps leading to the Western Wall following a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City.
5

11-year-old finds ‘Holy Jerusalem’ silver coin likely minted in the Temple

The girl who found the coin, Liel Krutokop.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by