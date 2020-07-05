The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Relief fund for actors set up by Hapoalim and actors guild

Bank Hapoalim and Shaham–The Israeli Actors Guild, have teamed up to start a fund that will help actors and local businesses through the novel coronavirus.

By HANNAH BROWN  
JULY 5, 2020 22:41
AVI GRAINIK shoots a promo for the new fund. (photo credit: Courtesy)
AVI GRAINIK shoots a promo for the new fund.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Bank Hapoalim and Shaham–The Israeli Actors Guild, have teamed up to start a fund that will help actors and local businesses through the novel coronavirus crisis and long afterward.
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis employed in the culture sector are currently unemployed due to Health Ministry restrictions on performing and filming. At the same time, many small businesses are struggling to survive this crisis.
So Bank Hapoalim and Shaham decided to create an innovative initiative to help unite the artists and small businesses in a way that will generate income for both. While the specifics are yet to be worked out, the basic idea is that the actors will choose businesses to support and will make videos or participate in other promotions to help publicize them. A portion of the revenue from these businesses will be donated to a fund that will support artists through this crisis and beyond. 
In addition, Bank Hapoalim will contribute to the fund through its “Workers in the Community” program, and there will be an appeal for the public to make donations to it via a crowdfunding campaign. The goal of this campaign is to raise a million shekels.
Many prominent actors are involved in the initiative, including Hisham Suliman (best known for playing Abu Ahmad on Fauda), Moshe Ashkenazi (When Heroes Fly), Shlomo Vishinsky (Life Isn’t Everything), Avi Grainik (HaYisraelim) and Reymonde Amsallem (Hostages).
Bank Hapoalim marketing head Asaf Azulay said in a statement, “The project was born out of our desire to support three circles that are at the core of the bank’s business, and have been severely affected by the coronavirus: small businesses, actors and artists, and freelance professionals such as photographers, stage workers, lighting technicians and more.... Today, more than ever, it is more important to support local businesses, as well as provide assistance to the Israeli cultural world.”
Shaham chair Esti Zakheim said, “The corona crisis has pulled the ground out from under the feet of many culture workers, who today are in an unimaginable state of economic uncertainty and fear of what is to come. In light of the ongoing state institutions’ disengagement from our situation, we have realized in that we must do everything possible to help artists get through this difficult period and so we decided to set up this relief fund.”
For more information and to donate, go to www.shaham.org.il/donate 


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Cases
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ayman Odeh chose to show solidarity with a terrorist - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ministerial disconnect from Israeli society - Analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: With or without sovereignty By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel is becoming a fascist country By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum It's time to give Netanyahu, Trump a break and benefit of the doubt By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
3 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
4 El Al working to resume activity after canceling flights
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
5 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by