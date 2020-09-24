The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave one of her lace collars to a museum in Tel Aviv

The collar and a signed copy of the late Supreme Court justice’s autobiography will be part of the new core exhibition set to open in December.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
SEPTEMBER 24, 2020 06:18
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
One of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s signature white lace jabot collars will go on display at the Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv.
The collar and a signed copy of the late Supreme Court justice’s autobiography, both personally donated to the museum by Ginsburg, will be part of the new core exhibition set to open in December.
Ginsburg is also part of the museum’s exhibit on “Heroes — Trailblazers of the Jewish People,” which features profiles and accomplishments of Jewish historical and contemporary figures including scientists, philosophers, cultural icons, inventors and athletes.


