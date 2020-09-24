Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave one of her lace collars to a museum in Tel Aviv

The collar and a signed copy of the late Supreme Court justice’s autobiography, both personally donated to the museum by Ginsburg, will be part of the new core exhibition set to open in December.

Ginsburg is also part of the museum’s exhibit on “Heroes — Trailblazers of the Jewish People,” which features profiles and accomplishments of Jewish historical and contemporary figures including scientists, philosophers, cultural icons, inventors and athletes.

