Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Borat' Sequel to be released on Amazon Prime Video

It's unclear when the film will be released on the streaming service, though sources say it will debut before the presidential election in November. Amazon declined to confirm the official title for the follow-up.

The movie -- a direct sequel to Cohen's 2006 film "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" -- was secretly filmed and completed during the pandemic. Cohen was recently spotted in Los Angeles dressed in character as Borat Sagdiyev, a Kazakh journalist who was first introduced to audiences on "F2F" and "Da Ali G Show."

Many of Cohen's roles involve the actor going undercover to prank unsuspecting people into embarrassing themselves on camera. Cohen made a secret appearance in June at a political rally, where he pranks the conservative attendees into singing racist song lyrics.

In "Borat," he interviews unwitting Americans to get a better understanding of life, customs and humor in the U.S. of A. Most of the first movie is comprised of real encounters as Borat learns about everything from marriage and hitchhiking to the all-important "not" joke.

The original film was a commercial hit, grossing $262 million at the box office. Cohen won the Golden Globe for his portrayal of the title character and the script was nominated for an Oscar. After the success of "Borat," Cohen made another mockumentary, "Bruno," based on a gay Austrian fashion journalist who also originated from "Da Ali G Show." That movie made $138 million in ticket sales.

In Cohen's satirical show "Who Is America," he embodied a number of outlandish characters to trick political figures such as Bernie Sanders, Dick Cheney and Jill Stein. The acclaimed series was nominated for three Emmys and a Golden Globe.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.