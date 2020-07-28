Israeli actress Shira Haas receives Emmy nomination for 'Unorthodox'

Israeli actress Shira Haas received a nomination for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her performance in Unorthodox, a Netflix limited series in which she portrays a young Haredi woman from Brooklyn who flees to Berlin and embraces a secular lifestyle. The nominations were announced in an online broadcast from Los Angeles on Tuesday. The series, Unorthodox, also received a nomination for an Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series. The 25-year-old actress has been having a stellar year. She won the Best Actress Award at the Tribeca Film Festival in April, which was held online due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, for her performance in Ruthy Pribar's film, Asia. Haas's fellow Emmy nominees in her category include three Oscar-winning actresses -- Cate Blanchett, Regina King and Octavia Spencer -- as well as Kerry Washington.Haas has received worldwide acclaim for her performance in Unorthodox, including a nomination for a Deutscher Fernsehpreis award, the German Emmy. The US Emmy winners will be announced in a ceremony on September 21.