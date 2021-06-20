Singer-songwriter Dotan to return to Israel in November

Dutch-Israeli singer-songwriter Dotan will be performing in Israel for the first time as a headliner at the Barby club in Tel Aviv on November 25.Well known throughout Europe, Dotan first reached prominence in the Netherlands, where in 2014 his debut album Dream Parade broke records as one of the best-selling Dutch albums of all time. He famously sold out the Ziggo Dome Stadium.he was hosted at the Vatican by Pope Francis before Christmas, before performing on the annual Italian TV show Concerto di Natale, which was broadcast on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.Born to an Israeli father and Dutch mother, Dotan was raised in Amsterdam, staying there with his mother after his parents divorced and his father returned to Israel to live in Zichron Ya’acov. Growing up, he would spend school vacation times in Israel, where he picked up basic Hebrew.On Wednesday, Dotan posted on Twitter: “I’ll be playing my first-ever show in Israel on November 25th at the legendary Barby club in Tel Aviv.”Despite his popularity in Europe, he’s remained relatively unknown in Israel. When he performed in Jerusalem in 2012 as a guest of indie favorite Depedro, he told The Jerusalem Post that he had some trepidation, saying that he was “very curious if people would like it, because it is different from what you’re used to hearing on the radio.”He released his latest album, Satellites, in May, which includes the hit “Numb,” with some 32 million plays on Spotify.Last year,
He'll probably have a different experience this time as he headlines his first show in Israel, on a tour that will see him also perform in Munich, Paris and Milan.Tickets can be purchased at dotanmusic.com