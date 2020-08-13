The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Some of Disney's most successful hit songs have a Jewish background

Ashman, who wrote songs for the Little Mermaid, Aladdin, The Beauty and the Beast, died of AIDS at the age of 40. In 2018, Disney released a documentary film about Ashman's life, titled Howard.

By DANIEL NISINMAN  
AUGUST 13, 2020 09:47
A part of the signage at the main gate of The Walt Disney Co. is pictured in Burbank, California (photo credit: REUTERS)
A part of the signage at the main gate of The Walt Disney Co. is pictured in Burbank, California
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Perhaps not many are aware of the story behind many of Disney's most popular childhood hits. These songs, loved by children and cherished by adults, owe their success mostly to one Jewish man - Howard Ashman, as the Kveller reveals.
Ashman, who wrote songs for The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and The Beauty and the Beast, died of AIDS at the age of 40. In 2018, Disney released a documentary film about Ashman's life, titled Howard.
The documentary offers a chronological account of Ashman life, against the backdrop of Baltimore, his hometown, in the 50s and 60s, following him closely into college until he settles in New York.
In the Big Apple, the Jewish songwriter teams up with Alan Menken, a composer. Their first commercial success was the music they wrote for Little Shop of Horrors, the Broadway stage adaption for the 1960 cult film.
Later in April, Ashman was invited by the then-CEO of Disney, Jeffrey Katzenberg, to work for the famous animation studio.
In an interview, one of very few he gave in his life, he revealed his secret recipe for making the Disney movies he worked on successful: "It’s usually about the third song of the evening where the leading lady sits down on something and sings about what she wants in life. And the audience falls in love with her..."
However, unlike in Disney movies which always end in a happily ever after, Ashman struggled to find someone to share his life with, as shown in the documentary.
This was especially difficult during those times, when members of the gay community were treated as though they were pariah and were accused of spreading HIV.
Ashman and Menken's works led to many all-time great hits. This is especially true for many songs that were featured in The Little Mermaid, which awarded Ashman with the Grammy Award.
Unfortunately, Ashman died of a complication related to AIDS a short while before he got a chance to participate in the award ceremony.
His musical partner, Menken, received the award for him, honoring his memory in a speech he gave that night.


