The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Tel Aviv through the eyes of an artist

Paul Curran he has become completely enamored with the architecture of Tel Aviv, as well as its history.

By ABIGAIL ADLER  
JANUARY 23, 2021 22:28
PAUL CURRAN’S Comic Florentine (photo credit: Courtesy)
PAUL CURRAN’S Comic Florentine
(photo credit: Courtesy)
By day, Paul Curran works in the tech industry, but after work he shifts his focus to drawing the vibrant set of the many neighborhoods featured on “Drawing Tel Aviv,” his animated, colorful Instagram page celebrating the city’s aesthetic.
Curran, a Vancouver native who immigrated to Israel in 2012, moved to Tel Aviv upon arrival, and has since made the city his anchor in Israel. As a self-proclaimed architecture nerd, he has become completely enamored with the architecture of Tel Aviv, as well as its history.
“I’m fascinated by neighborhoods,” said Curran. “Given the limitations on our movement during COVID, I think people have become much more passionate about their neighborhoods.”
Kerem HaTeimanim is his favorite Tel Aviv neighborhood, essentially his “personal center” of Tel Aviv where he spends his Friday afternoons “drinking with friends, having hummus, and enjoying Yemenite soup.”
Curran delved further into the historical narrative of Tel Aviv: “I live in Jaffa, and looking down one street, you could see buildings that are hundreds of years old next to super-modern buildings next to something that the British built. In Jerusalem, you see a more ancient perspective, civilization built upon civilization.
In Tel Aviv, you get a more modern lens. You’ve got the Ottomans, the British, the socialism of Israel in the ‘70s, really grand architecture from the eclectic era, and now you’ve got insane buildings like in Shanghai and Singapore. It’s essentially a more modern version of the really stretched out history of Jerusalem.”
When he originally launched the Instagram page, it was meant to be a low-key personal portfolio, but it has since attracted more than 7,200 followers. His profile reads “What should I draw next?” Naturally, he constantly encourages his followers to inspire new drawings with their own ideas and suggestions.
“The biggest satisfaction I get is from drawing things that are meaningful for people,” shared Curran. “On a boring Saturday, I decided to write ‘send me a picture and I’ll draw it’ on my Instagram story, and ended up producing more than 200 drawings. I drew so many requests that I can’t keep track, so now they’re featured under an Instagram highlight on my profile titled ‘requests.’ My key performance indicator is drawing things that make people smile.”
The series he is currently working on presents Tel Aviv in a comic-book style, featuring pop-culture and nostalgic elements, such as David Ben-Gurion donning a coronavirus mask or Menachem Begin riding a scooter.
Drawing Tel Aviv has led Curran to other artistic projects.
He has designed wine bottles for Tel Aviv’s Wineberry Bar Boutique, as well as Japanese porcelain plates for TLV Icons, an original project by Hibino, a design gallery in Tel Aviv that combines Scandanavian and Japanese culture. Alongside Hibino owner Prag Rokach, Curran worked on TLV Icons for a year and a half, drawing Tel Aviv’s most iconic landmarks and structures onto Hibino’s Japanese porcelain plates with the aim of illustrating Tel Aviv’s unique story. The TLV Icons plates are produced in Japan.
“I’m absolutely obsessed with Japan. I study Japanese every day, so TLV Icons was the perfect intersection of art, Japan and Tel Aviv, which is 90% of what I love – not including my wife, of course,” joked Curran.
“The final product is a porcelain plate version of Tel Aviv, an object that can be a part of people’s lives that goes beyond souvenirs because eating off of it while appreciating the different symbols of Tel Aviv makes it more personal.”
Currently, Curran is illustrating a children’s book featuring his drawings of Tel Aviv.
To check out and purchase Curran’s quirky prints, click on the link in Drawing Tel Aviv’s Instagram bio.


Tags Israel Tel Aviv art
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Biden's approach to the Middle East should be realistic, pragmatic

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Haredi autonomy needs to stop so Israel can beat COVID-19

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Burning issues in the Biden era

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Biden’s America: A cautionary tale for Israel - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by