Three Israeli women nominated for the 'Oscars' of toy design

Three Israeli women from the the Shenkar College of Engineering and Design have been nominated for the prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) award, regarded as the Oscars of the toy world, specifically in the Creative Toy of the Year category.. The toy is called the SWIRL & STYLE and was developed by Naama Weiss, Noga Harel and Tamar Hoffman during their time in Shenkar's toy design program TIP. It is a tye-dye kit that allows kids to die clothing using special tools and without making a mess.
The toy is already being sold in the US and Europe and is marketed by the YULU toy company. It can be ordered online in Israel. Winners of the various TOTY awards will be announced at a virtual ceremony in February 2021, according to The Toy Association. The awards program provides support for the association's philanthropic work providing toy for children in need, according to the association's website.
