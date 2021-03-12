TV adaptation of ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ novel to stream on Hulu

The book follows the dating and other travails of Toby Fleishman, a 40-something Jewish New Yorker recently separated from his wife.

Brodesser-Akner, who grew up in an Orthodox family in Brooklyn and became a prominent New York Times culture writer, talked to Kveller about the Jewishness of her own life and the book at the time it was published in 2019.

“This is a book about a Jew in New York. I like the idea of not explaining what a Friday night dinner is — just having a Friday night dinner. I like the idea of everyone going only to the school where they’re going to meet other Jews like them. There’s still this huge culture around Jewishness, and I’m very comfortable in it,” she said.

The series will consist of nine episodes, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and no release date has been announced.

The FX TV network is producing an adaptation of Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s acclaimed novel “Fleishman Is in Trouble” that will concurrently stream on Hulu, it was announced Thursday.