'Two Distant Strangers' wins Best Live Action Short Oscar

The winner in the Best Live Action Short category at the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles was Two Distant Strangers, directed by Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe, starring Joey Bada$$ in a Groundhog Day-type story of an African-American cartoonist who gets into a recurring deadly encounter every day, which edged out the nominated film from Israel, Tomer Shushan’s White Eye.
Shushan’s film, which won awards all over the world, tells the story of a young man in Tel Aviv whose bike is stolen and who accuses a foreign worker of the theft. Shushan, his producer Shira Hochman and other members of his crew were present at the small, socially distanced ceremony.
The Present, a Palestinian film by Farah Nabulsi, was also among the nominees.
