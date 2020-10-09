Yankees Hall of Famer Whitey Ford dies at 91

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Hall of Fame pitcher Whitey Ford, who won six World Series with the New York Yankees, died at age 91 at his home in Lake Success, NY.According to the Yankees, he passed away Thursday night while watching New York's 5-1 American League Division Series win against the Tampa Bay Rays. Ford was surrounded by his wife of 69 years, Joan, and their son, Eddie, and daughter-in-law, Cathi.A 10-time All-Star known as "The Chairman of the Board," the New York City native compiled a 236-106 record with a 2.75 ERA and 45 shutouts in 16 seasons in the Bronx (1950, 1953-67).The left-hander led the American League in wins three times and captured the 1961 Cy Young Award with a 25-4 record, a 3.21 ERA and 209 strikeouts in 283 innings. Ford holds the Yankees' career records for wins, shutouts and innings pitched (3,170 1/3) and holds the World Series career records for wins (10), starts (22), strikeouts (94) and innings (146)."Whitey's name and accomplishments are forever stitched into the fabric of baseball's rich history. He was a treasure, and one of the greatest of Yankees to ever wear the pinstripes. Beyond the accolades that earned him his rightful spot within the walls of the Hall of Fame, in so many ways he encapsulated the spirit of the Yankees teams he played for and represented for nearly two decades," Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner said."Whitey was New York tough. When you couple that with his dedicated service to our country, a deep love for the only team he ever played for, six World Championships, and a genuine personality and charisma that showed throughout his life, it's no wonder he endeared himself as a legend to generations of Yankees fans everywhere."While there is comfort knowing Whitey was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing while watching his favorite team compete, this is a tremendous loss to the Yankees and the baseball community. We have lost our 'Chairman of the Board,' and we extend our deepest condolences to the entire Ford family."Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred also released a statement."Today all of Major League Baseball mourns the loss of Whitey Ford, a New York City native who became a legend for his hometown team," Manfred said. "Whitey earned his status as the ace of some of the most memorable teams in our sport's rich history. Beyond the Chairman of the Board's excellence on the mound, he was a distinguished ambassador for our National Pastime throughout his life. I extend my deepest condolences to Whitey's family, his friends and admirers throughout our game, and all fans of the Yankees."Ford, who missed the 1951 and 1952 seasons while serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, helped the Yankees win 11 pennants and six World Series titles in 1950, 1953, 1956, 1958, 1961 and 1962. He was 10-8 with a 2.71 ERA in 22 postseason starts and was named the Most Valuable Player of the 1961 World Series after winning both starts in a five-game series win against the Cincinnati Reds.Edward Charles Ford, known as "Whitey" because of his blond hair, would have turned 92 on October 21.The Yankees retired his No. 16 on August 3, 1974.Ford, who was inducted into Cooperstown in 1974, is the fourth Hall of Famer to pass away during the past few months. Pitcher Tom Seaver died on August 31, outfielder Lou Brock on September 6, and pitcher Bob Gibson on October 2.