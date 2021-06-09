The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Jerusalem Post Aliyah Portal

14 day news roundup: Tighter lockdown

Israeli news highlights from the past two weeks.

By STEVE LINDE  
JUNE 9, 2021 10:25
A cat is seen walking across the Jaffa Street light rail tracks in Jerusalem amid the tightened coronavirus lockdown. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A cat is seen walking across the Jaffa Street light rail tracks in Jerusalem amid the tightened coronavirus lockdown.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
TIGHTER LOCKDOWN
While leading the world in COVID-19 immunizations per capita, vaccinating some 20 percent of its citizens, Israel began a tightened lockdown on January 8 following an alarming spike in the spread of the disease. The cabinet approved the move after the number of daily cases surpassed 8,000, with more than 800 people in serious condition and 3,500 deaths.  All schools were shut, businesses were closed except for those providing essential services, and gatherings were restricted to five people inside and 10 outside. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged, however, that there would be sufficient vaccines to inoculate all Israelis over the age of 16 by the end of March.  “We will be the first country to emerge from the coronavirus,” Netanyahu said.
AHUVIA SANDAK
Ahuvia Sandak, 16, from Bat Ayin was killed when the car in which he was riding with four others overturned during a police chase after Israeli youths who allegedly threw rocks at Palestinian vehicles on December 21. In protests across Israel following the incident, dozens of  demonstrators and security forces were injured. Some 3,000 people demonstrated outside the Police Investigations Department in Jerusalem, demanding an independent investigation into Sandak’s death. In a separate incident on January 3, Rivka Tytell, 40, from Shvut Rachel was seriously injured when Palestinians threw rocks at her car a while she was driving with her two children in the Binyamin area
POPULATION DATA
Israel’s population numbers 9.21 million, the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) announced at the end of 2020, an increase of some 150,000 people (1.7 percent) since the previous year. For the first time since the establishment of Israel in 1948, the country’s Jewish population dropped to below 74%, according to the Israeli Immigration Policy Center. IPC Director Yonatan Jakubowicz urged the government to adopt a strategic immigration policy to “protect Israel’s interests as a Jewish and democratic state.”
ALIYAH FIGURES
The Jewish Agency announced on December 31 that more than 20,000 new immigrants from some 70 different countries made aliyah in 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Some 3,168 Americans and Canadians immigrated to Israel (48 on the last Nefesh B’Nefesh flight that landed on December 30) – only a 10% drop from the 2019 figure. Meanwhile, a flight of 300 immigrants from Ethiopia arrived on January 1, as part of what has been dubbed Operation Rock of Israel. The Jewish Agency believes that Israel can expect an influx of 250,000 immigrants over the next three to five years.
WIESENTHAL LIST
The Simon Wiesenthal Center unveiled its list of 2020’s top 10 worst antisemitic incidents, saying the “weaponization” of the COVID-19 pandemic against minority groups, and particularly Jews, ultimately took the top spot. The Center’s Associate Dean Rabbi Abraham Cooper said antisemitism was evident in the “pernicious nature of individuals and groups who want to take advantage of the virus,”  noting that as early as February 2020, “far-right extremists across social media platforms blamed Jews and Asian Americans for the virus.”
NEW PARTIES
Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai launched a center-left political party named The Israelis on December 29 to run in the March 23 election, with former justice minister Avi Nissenkorn – formerly of Blue and White – as his deputy. “We have grown accustomed to a crazy government. I will no longer stand idly by,” he said, recalling his experience as an IDF fighter pilot, educator and mayor of Tel Aviv for the last 22 years. “Israel can and must be run differently.” Other new parties announced ahead of the election included one founded by economist Yaron Zelekha, another by former Mossad chief Danny Yatom and an additional one by former Yesh Atid MK Ofer Shelah.


Tags aliyah Ahuvia Sandak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Clear the air on the IDF's mysterious 'Officer X' - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Moderates know how to unify Israel - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why the new coalition is the right choice for Israel

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David May

Norwegian divestment illustrates weakness of campaign to boycott Israel

 By DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by