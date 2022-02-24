Ukraine is burning - will it survive a war with Russia?

Jerusalem Report logo small (credit: JPOST STAFF)

Kyiv, Ukraine – Ukraine’s Unity Day, January 22, fell on a Saturday this year, and in Kyiv it snowed too, adding to the festivity of the 103rd anniversary of the country’s Act of Unification in 1919. Before that year most of what is considered west Ukraine and east Ukraine today had been two separate entities.

In fact, unification was between two separate republics. During the war, several Ukrainian states briefly emerged. Ukraine, east of the Dnieper River, had long been part of the Russian Empire, but westernmost Ukraine had been ruled from Poland until parts of Poland fell to the Austro-Hungarian Empire. When that empire fell in World War I, liberated Poland attacked western Ukraine and reabsorbed it into the restored Polish state.

Meanwhile, the eastern Ukrainian People’s Republic went directly from tsarist to Soviet rule. So the dream of a united Ukraine lasted just two years, until the Soviet Union – grabbing its share of Poland in the 1939 Nazi-Soviet pact – absorbed all of Polish Ukraine, temporarily in 1939, until Hitler invaded in 1941, and then permanently after liberating the region in 1944.

Complicated? Ukraine was unified but not free under the Soviet Union and Unity Day was not restored until 1999, seven years after a unified and independent state emerged following dissolution of the USSR which had molded it.

Last month, hundreds of proud patriots unfurled the blue and yellow Ukrainian flag, 500 meters long, across the Patona Bridge that links the east and west banks of the Dnieper which bisects the country.

But the unfurled flag does not stretch far beyond the river today, as centrifugal forces pull the two historically and culturally distinct halves apart. Since 2014, Unity Day has become a tug-of-war even in parliament.

In Kyiv, with its stylish architecture and well-equipped shopping malls, the lack of east-west unity does not particularly bother the young. “You will not find anyone between the age of 16 and 30 who cares what happens in the east,” Yevgeny, an art student born after independence, told me in late December.

Since then, however, Russia has moved troops to the border with Belarus, a five-hour tank drive to Kyiv across no-man’s land, west of Chernobyl. This and US warnings of an imminent attack in mid-February, even on Kyiv, have slightly increased the local stress level.

“We’ve been living under the sword of Damocles since 2014, and people get used to such a constant threat,” a man in his 60s told the BBC in late January. But he too thought: “Here, in western Ukraine, you feel much less of what happens in the east.”

Ukraine is the biggest country in Europe, barring Russia, extending 1,400 kilometers from Uzhhorod on the Slovak border to within 700 kms. of Kazakhstan in central Asia. Its 42 million-odd people include about 28 million west of the Dnieper, mostly nationalist, and 14 million to its east, mostly pro-Russian.

The country began breaking apart on November 21, 2013, when a freely elected pro-Moscow president Viktor Yanukovych, who had defeated the once-popular Orange Revolution leader Viktor Yushchenko in 2010 suddenly suspended preparations for an association agreement with the European Union, and proposed an economic union with Moscow. This precipitated months of mass protests in Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square), known as Euromaidan. Parliament voted Yanukovych out of office and he fled to Russia.

As the poorest country in Europe alongside neighboring Moldova, many western Ukrainians were banking on the EU to pull them out of poverty and into the Western orbit. The more Russophile east, never as eager as the west for independence from Moscow, began pulling away, with Russian encouragement.

President Vladimir Putin’s near bloodless invasion and annexation of Crimea – Ukraine’s most Russianized region – in February-March 2014 restored Russian pride, prompting pro-Russian rebels to establish “People’s Republics” in Donetsk and Luhansk in the Donbass region, 800 kms. east of Kyiv. Almost 70,000 sq. kms. of the area including Crimea are, in practice, already under Russian sway. This 12 percent of the population no longer votes in Ukraine elections, likely ensuring future nationalist, anti-Putin victories every time regardless of the economic situation.

Sporadic and bloody fighting between the pro-Russian rebels and the Ukraine army since then has claimed up to 14,000 lives, including 3,000 civilians, the UN reports.

And yet, the landslide victory of political novice Volodymr Zelensky over Yanukovych’s nationalist successor Petro Poroshenko in 2019 was considered a sharp move back to the center and a negotiated end to the war.

Putin denies plans to invade, but spokesmen say Russian troops might intervene if the Ukraine army attacks the Donetsk salient. The US State Department says Putin could provoke intervention with a false flag attack.



Crimea

Long before 1919 the cossacks of what is now Ukraine opted for voluntary union with Tsarist Russia in 1654 under Bogdan Chmielnicki – vilified in Jewish history as a pogromist – who opted for partnership with Russia to save Ukraine from the detested Poles. But Polish influence remained extensive in western Ukraine. Though Ukraine’s Orthodox faith is closer to Russia’s its language, despite its Cyrillic script, bears striking Polish influence and is now the official language in Kyiv.

Crimea is another story. In 1954, Nikita Khrushchev, the former party boss of the Ukrainian SSR, gifted the Black Sea peninsula to Ukraine, ostensibly to mark the tricentennial of union in 1654, a wedding anniversary present intended to win Ukrainian politburo support for his Soviet leadership bid. So little difference did it make who “owned” Crimea while Ukraine was under Soviet rule that Khrushchev didn’t even mention the gift in his memoirs. But when Ukraine opted for divorce, flirted with the West and took Crimea with it, Moscow wanted its gift back.

Beyond Crimea, many suspect that Putin’s strategy is not to invade but to prevent Ukraine developing economically without Moscow. There is some evidence for that.

In 1991, more than 90% of Ukraine’s voters supported independence, far beyond the 73% who are ethnic Ukrainian. Even the Donbass region supported independence.

Only in Crimea did a majority oppose it. But instead of the prosperity that was expected to come with freedom from Russian state planning the economy tanked.

Three years later support for independence dropped to 57%, mainly due to radical disaffection in eastern Ukraine, where political intimacy with Russia was greater.

The “sword of Damocles,” Putin’s estimated 150,000-plus troops along Ukraine’s borders, resembles – in miniature and perhaps in revenge,– US president Reagan’s “Star Wars” project in the 1980s, which threatened to bankrupt the USSR as it tried to shore up the military balance with its superpower rival while mired in Afghanistan.

The NATO Question

If EU membership, thwarted by Moscow, provoked a Ukrainian uprising in 2013-14, the bigger geo-strategic issue of NATO and America has replaced it for now. In 1990, president George Bush Sr.’s administration promised Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, that NATO would not advance east, but that, US officials say, referred only to discussions about the future of East Germany, before the USSR disintegrated.

Since then, former Warsaw Pact members Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania, have become NATO and EU members, hugging Ukraine’s western border, making it the last buffer between the West and Russia, not counting the three Baltic NATO-EU states on Russia’s northern border. Putin says his country was deceived, but even if it was not a NATO advance into Ukraine could bring alliance troops much further east into Russia’s underbelly.

“NATO Is a Cancer” was the headline last month in one pro-Kremlin newspaper, Argumenti i Fakty, reported in the New Yorker magazine.

International relations “realists” like Henry Kissinger respect Putin’s NATO objections and blame the West’s open door NATO policy for the current crisis.

Others call it a red herring and warn against appeasement, arguing that Putin’s objections are a transparent bid to restore the influence of the defeated Soviet Empire.

Since the US says any country may apply to join the defensive alliance – even Russia put out feelers in 2000, but withdrew them, – the ball, it seems, is in Ukraine’s court. But why has it become an issue only lately?

In 2012, shortly before the Euromaidan protests, a poll by the Ukrainian Democratic Initiatives Foundation found only 28% of Ukrainians polled said that they favored joining NATO. Three years after the invasion of Crimea that number had risen to 69%. Thus Russian actions doubtless prompted a Ukrainian request for an immediate NATO umbrella. This percentage, almost corresponding to the percentage of ethnic Ukrainians, further widens the east-west chasm in Ukraine.

Putin is unlikely to restore Crimea to Ukraine in return for its agreement to drop NATO. But, it is legitimate to ask, even if former US president Donald Trump did so, what purpose the Cold War-instigated NATO alliance serves if it is resuscitating another Cold War?

What is Ukraine?

Putin does not regard the accession of the cossacks of the Ukraine to the tsarist empire in 1654 to have been an alliance of two equal nations, but Ukraine’s return to the Russian motherland. However, precisely in western Ukraine, which only fell fully under Soviet rule after World War II, did the original Russo-Slavic nation, Kievan Rus, emerge in the ninth century, a nation from which both Russia and Belarus derive their very names.

So Ukraine considers itself to be the mother of Russia. In a country full of ironies, starting with Unity Day, Kievan Rus (or perhaps it should be Kyivan Rus) included all of today’s western Ukraine but little of eastern Ukraine, which does regard Russia as the motherland.

Western Ukrainians play up Donetsk’s non-Russian origins, claiming the town was established only in 1869 by John Hughes, a Welsh mining entrepreneur who attracted a large population to the area once called Hughsovka after him.

Just 38 kilometers north is New York, (pop. 10,000), founded and named by a German to please his American wife. German Mennonites settled there and it has even published a newspaper called the New Yorker. Stalin russianized its name in 1951 and banished the Mennonites, but Ukraine’s parliament recently restored its original name, though with some dissenters.



The Minority Question

Ukraine’s first bid for independence in 1917-19 was led by the western provinces, and is associated in Putin’s mind still today with anti-Russian collaborators and anti-Jewish pogroms.

However, in 2022 his defense of Jews is hard to justify in a country with a Jewish president (elected when it also had a Jewish prime minister). A Pew Research Center poll in 2016 found Ukraine to be the least antisemitic country in eastern Europe – 5% said they disliked Jews compared with 14% in Russia. Still, Putin considers himself to be a defender of Russian minorities, including Russian-speaking Jews, in non-Russian lands of the former USSR.

Kyiv’s chief rabbi, Yonatan Markovitch, insists that some 200,000 rabbinically recognized Jews do not need Russian protection and “do not live in any way different from others.” Widespread condemnation of antisemitic incidents followed vandalism to three Hanukkah menorot last December, one of which was tossed into the Uzh River in Markovitch’s birthplace, Uzhhorod, but Markovitch notes that “hundreds” more menorot erected by Chabad around the country were not vandalized.

Minority questions, the bugbear of Europe between the two World Wars, were mostly “resolved” by Nazi genocide, by emigration and by expulsion of 12 million minority Germans in 1945 to their truncated homeland, where many had never lived.

The new Russian minority could be resolved by the return of Russian immigrants in Soviet times back to their gargantuan motherland. However, Russia does not see itself as a guilty aggressor defeated in war, like Germany in 1945, but more like the Germany that claimed it was deceived in 1918. After extending national self-determination to some 12 Soviet republics, Russians became victims, in Putin’s words, of the “worst geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century,” by which he meant not the breakup of Soviet communism so much as the abandonment of “tens of millions of our fellow countrymen” to the mercy of non-Russians who do not like them.

Putin insists the USSR itself created a united Ukraine, and that Ukrainians, like Belorussians, unlike other ex-Soviet republics, are really Russian brothers who can only prosper in unity under a Russian umbrella. Neither its inclusion in NATO nor in the EU will do that.

Perhaps under Russian pressure the current impasse will end with the most Russophile areas of Ukraine, excepting Crimea, remaining autonomous within Ukraine, as the attempted Minsk II protocol (accepted by France and Germany) in 2015 failed to achieve because Ukraine read it as a potential Munich that would slowly deliver up the whole land to Russia.

Or perhaps it will end some years from now, as in 1993 when the Czechs and Slovaks recognized their own historic differences and split amicably into two more nationally cohesive nations. A NATO presence in western Ukraine would then have a clearer rationale, and, if created roughly along the wide Dnieper River, the long Ukrainian-Russian land border to the north would be considerably shortened, and connect Russia directly only to a pro-Russian entity emerging in the east.

This is surely not what the West and most Ukrainians want, but in the past decade millions of ethnic Ukrainians east of the Dnieper River have fled west, and Putin, by piling on the pressure, would happily encourage more to do so. Thanks to Putin, Zelensky, a native Russian-speaker, elected to negotiate peace, has inevitably moved politically toward the nationalistic right, as Putin’s actions have basically disenfranchised many pro-Russian voters. Zelensky has even taken non-democratic steps like closing pro-Russian TV stations.

“Most Ukrainians want democracy,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said in western TV interviews. That does not rule out the possibility that many of the majority Russian-speakers, east of the Dnieper River, do not. And even the majority western pro-democracy, pro-EU population could lose hope in democracy if, as Kuleba warns, the US continues to sow panic about an imminent attack, even on Kyiv.

Nationwide support for an independent democracy in 1991 was tied to expectations of economic prosperity. And, says Kuleba, “We already suffer economically and become weaker because of the panic spread in society.”

One thing alone is clear: a distinct breach, which appears irreparable, has opened between the national patriots of the west and the pro-Russian patriots of the east.

Without invasion Russia can continue to widen the east-west chasm significantly, nurturing, as it is doing, two mutually antagonistic peoples, speaking different languages. Several senior Ukrainian officers have already defected to Russia.

“There aren’t many people in eastern Ukraine who support the Ukrainian armed forces in this war,” explained Deputy Ukrainian Commander Timur Stetsky to Vice News on the frontlines in Donbass. “People here think of Russians as their brothers. The local population may smile in your face, but they help and work with the other side. They pass on information. They even help aim the gunfire.” ■

Jon Immanuel is the author of Britain, the Bible and Balfour (Lexington Books 2019), which explores the origins of Christian Zionism in 17th century England.