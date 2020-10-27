Evangelical leader moves to Israel



Bishop Glenn Plummer, a prominent Evangelical leader in the US known as the Bishop of Israel, announced in October that he and his wife, Dr. Ruth Pauline Plummer (who calls herself the First Lady of Israel), had moved from Detroit to the Holy Land, where they have a home in Mevaseret Zion. After the General Assembly of the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) voted to appoint Plummer as their first Bishop of Israel in April last year, he was consecrated last November by Presiding Bishop Charles E. Blake.

COGIC says on its website that it is the largest Pentecostal denomination in the US and its membership is predominantly African-American, with millions of adherents in 112 countries.



Bishop Plummer, who was put in ninth place among Israel’s top 50 Christian allies in a list drawn up by the Israel Allies Foundation, plans to open a media institute in Israel for African-American students. The IAF list is topped by Rev. Paula White, a Florida-based televangelist who serves as an advisor to President Donald Trump.

