The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Of dogs, men and COVID-19

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic there was an unprecedented upsurge in pet adoptions in Israel.

By SHOSHANA TITA  
DECEMBER 22, 2020 12:14
The writer’s granddaughter with Fluffy (photo credit: Courtesy)
The writer’s granddaughter with Fluffy
(photo credit: Courtesy)
 
“The dog is man’s best friend,” a well-known dog therapist recently told me. “Man, however, is not the dog’s best friend.”
Early in the COVID-19 pandemic there was an unprecedented upsurge in pet adoptions in Israel. During the first strict lockdown in the spring of 2020 there was a boom in pet adoptions. Many who were socially isolated suddenly found themselves with the time, energy and pretext to bring a four-legged friend into their homes.
Unfortunately, after the lockdown was lifted in the summer of 2020, many who adopted dogs just as a distraction or object of pleasure returned them to the shelters. There was a 40% jump in dog desertion and the shelters filled up again. Pleas by the S.O.S pets organization to adopt dogs were broadcast repeatedly over the airwaves. Ironically, their slogan was “Thrown to the Dogs.” Adopting a dog is a lifelong commitment, not just a whim. It was not until my family adopted a beautiful six-week-old Pomeranian puppy called Fluffy, that I was introduced into the brave new world of raising puppies in Israel.  I was asked a lot of questions before adopting Fluffy. Over the last 10 years a growing pet industry has mushroomed here. Israelis are spending significant amounts of money on veterinarians, pet food, healthcare, housing, grooming accessories, dog walkers and pet sitters. Municipalities allocate more dog parks next to children’s parks. With not too many leisure and entertainment options right now Israelis are splurging and spending in record  numbers  to pamper their pets. Israelis have doubled their spending on pet care over the last six months.
What I found most fascinating were the auxiliary branches such as Animal Assisted Therapy  that have developed as a byproduct of the rapid growth of the dog culture in Israel. Pet therapy is increasingly gaining fans in health care as well. Animal Assisted Therapy or as it is known AAT is a growing field that uses dogs and other animals to help people recover from or better cope with health problems, such as heart disease, cancer and mental disorders. Elderly who owned dogs but could not walk them during the pandemic were paired with youngsters with a lot of free time on their hand. It was a win-win for both the lonely elders and the bored youngsters. It is also a novel method to allay fears of  kids with all sorts of anxieties with the help of animals.
According to the majority of research animals can effectively enhance therapeutic healing in humans. In fact, an Israeli non profit organization called Dogs for Men has recently conducted a groundbreaking research in conjunction with Israel’s Chief Science Officer and Ariel University which had clinically proved how their method called Dog Time helps alleviate fears of autistic children and substantially improve their healing. They have successfully treated over 20,000 young children and youth at risk with this method . Now due to the on again off again lockdown the animal shelters are empty again as demand for adopting dogs has skyrocketed. It is beginning to dawn on many of us that COVID is here to stay for a while.
During a pandemic, people in general can be stressed and fearful for themselves and their loved ones. The impact that the corona virus outbreak is still having on our lives may cause us to feel sad and worried. Research has shown that when there is a bond between humans and animals it decreases stress. As someone who until the pandemic never much cared for dogs, I can attest that our newly adopted Fluffy brought us boundless laughter and joy. She is here to stay long after COVID is no more.

The writer is a journalist and director of TLC in Potomac, Maryland, who currently resides in Jerusalem


Tags dogs coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown Israel Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel’s success By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Jews of color exist and here’s why it matters By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Choosing between Netanyahu and a leader from the ideological right By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Micah Halpern Assassinating Iran's nuclear scientist a preemptive strike - opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Eric Mandel Do America’s Iran experts understand today’s Iran and its goals? By ERIC R. MANDEL

Most Read

1 New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
2 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
3 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask
4 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by