The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Smart Funding helps serious entrepreneurs invest in Israel

‘Smart for your portfolio and smart for humanity’

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
NOVEMBER 25, 2020 13:30
CEO and founder Eitan Caspi (photo credit: Courtesy)
CEO and founder Eitan Caspi
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Israel is justifiably known as the “Start-Up Nation,” with more than 6,000 active start-ups and an unmatched entrepreneurial spirit. The exit value of Israeli tech firms has rapidly grown during the last decade, with more than 1,200 deals arranged between 2010 and 2019, totaling more than $111 billion. In 2019 alone, there were four exits of more than $1b. each.
How can a serious investor find the right Israeli investments with the greatest potential in today’s fast-paced, complicated world? Beyond the profit potential, what investments will truly benefit Israel, humanity and the environment?
Smart Funding Ltd., founded in 2018 by an experienced group of Israeli hi-tech experts with extensive experience in finance, entrepreneurship, technology, and marketing, assists the serious private investor (Angel) in locating the most promised Israeli investments that can help the world in life-changing fields such as medical science, green energy, cyber, the ‘Internet of things’ and more.
CEO and founder Eitan Caspi explains, “Smart Funding’s vision is to make leading Israeli start-ups that can help humanity available to international angel investors so that they can invest in a rigorously tested company and perhaps be part of the next exit while supporting the Israeli economy.” Caspi, who has been involved in the world of software development and project management as an IT director for more than 25 years for companies such as SAP, Motorola, Red Bend Software, and numerous start-ups, has a wealth of experience in evaluating and assessing the value of new technologies for mergers and acquisition.
He says that while many companies have outstanding technology, most do not know how to approach investors to raise funds for their product development. “Throughout my career, I have met many groundbreaking and world-changing entrepreneurs. Most of them are highly capable in their field of expertise. However, the need for strategic assistance in raising funds, and the process itself is noticeable.” This is how Smart Funding began – helping companies craft their road map of where they are going, assisting business development, and raising funds.
Smart Funding offers three primary benefits to the serious investor. First, investment with Smart Funding is a secure, regulated investment. Smart Funding is licensed from the Israel Security Authority as an “Offer coordinator,” and is regulated under cyber and privacy laws, such that the investment is secure and supervised. Second, the company conducts a professional and rigorous testing process, examining each company that has applied for funding, thereby lowering the risk for the investor.
Finally, by performing advance screening, Smart Funding saves the time of the serious investor, and reduces the risk of his investment by thoroughly investigating the company, including product testing, patents, business activity, budgets, business plan, management team, customers, competitors, market potential and potential realization capabilities.
Company CFO Leemor Cykert Ganot says, “We get tens of requests from companies each week, but we choose carefully, selecting just a few – those that have the best chance of success. We check their business plans, their background, their chances of success, and product patents. By lowering the risk to our investors, we increase their chance of profit.” Both Caspi and Ganot stress that investment in technology products during the uncertain financial situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic is a sound decision. “These products are in development and have not been affected by corona,” says Caspi. “They are just developing the products now and haven’t begun sales yet.” Ganot adds, “Now is a good time for alternative investments like these, and it is an excellent time to investigate this market.” Smart Funding has a vast network of private angel investors, and the company provides regular updates and news about potential investments, company exits and updates, partnerships, and events. Investors become shareholders and receive equity and shares in the companies in which they have invested.
The company not only advises individual investors, but itself invests in the firms it recommends. Caspi explains that Smart Funding works with four and ten companies at a time, building an attractive portfolio for different types of investors, with varying times of exit and potential profit amounts. Smart Funding changes company investments every three months, rotating to another set of recommended investments.
Smart Funding invests in products that benefit humanity, such as life sciences, agro-tech, medical, and coronavirus-related technologies. For example, Smart Funding is currently working with Thomas Medical Ltd., which has developed an innovative and revolutionary medical device that will help the almost one billion people in the world who suffer from Sleep Apnea.
A second company selected by Smart Funding, Killer Whale Ltd., develops revolutionary products for automatic disinfection and cleansing of toilets and elevators and protection against bacteria and viruses such as Coronavirus (COVID-19). The company has developed an automatic and autonomous disinfection and cleansing device that sprays the toilet bowl and its seat, as well as particles in the air that may be a risk to the health of the user. The spray is composed of a unique antiseptic liquid, which is applied after every use and leaves behind a pleasant odor and a restroom free of bacteria.
Another company funded by Smart Funding is Ela Pharma, which is developing an innovative treatment for necrosis. Until recently, necrosis has been considered an unregulated process of cell death leading to organ and tissue death in many diseases. Ela Pharma’s treatment may revolutionize the treatment of illnesses such as heart attack, stroke, liver, and pancreatic disease, gangrene in diabetes and pressure ulcers, age-related eye diseases such as macular degeneration, neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and ALS – thereby slowing down death processes and prolonging life.
In addition to funding medical and environmental companies, Smart Funding is very active in promoting, funding, and mentoring startups in Israel’s periphery. The company is based in Herzliya, and CEO Eitan Caspi, Chairman Robert Leonard Phillips, CFO Leemor Cykert Ganot, and their expert team are busy selecting the next great batch of Israeli hi-tech companies that will make the world a better place.
This article was written in cooperation with Smart Funding Ltd


Tags start up nation investment Israel Start-Up Nation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo 2020 brought us COVID-19, but it also brought a new Middle East By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Don’t give Pollard a hero’s welcome – or Trump a hero’s send-off – opinion By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Joe Biden has underestimated Iran – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Amotz Asa-El Naftali Bennett comes of age By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Efraim Inbar Time for an Israeli peace initiative for Palestinian conflict – opinion By EFRAIM INBAR, ERAN LERMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by