The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

UAE’s kosher caterer hosts US and Israeli delegations

Elli Kriel partnered with the US-based Orthodox Union (OU) to make a hotel kitchen in Abu Dhabi kosher and provide three kosher meals for the delegations during Israel's two-day stay.

By LINDA GRADSTEIN  
SEPTEMBER 17, 2020 10:36
Kriel celebrates with OU Israel’s Rabbi Yissichar Dov Krakowski after the kitchen of St. Regis Hotel in Abu Dhabi was made kosher, with assistance from Godrume Kriel of the South African Beth Din (photo credit: Courtesy)
Kriel celebrates with OU Israel’s Rabbi Yissichar Dov Krakowski after the kitchen of St. Regis Hotel in Abu Dhabi was made kosher, with assistance from Godrume Kriel of the South African Beth Din
(photo credit: Courtesy)
When the large Israeli delegation, with dozens of observant Jews, landed in Abu Dhabi on the first direct flight from Tel Aviv on August 31, they needed a way to get kosher food for the gala banquet the United Arab Emirates hosted for both the Israeli and the American delegations. Both National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat, the head of the Israeli delegation, and White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, who was at the helm of the US delegation, keep kosher.

To the rescue came Elli Kriel, of Elli’s Kosher Kitchen, the only kosher caterer in the UAE. Although Dubai is an hour’s drive from Abu Dhabi, Kriel partnered with the US-based Orthodox Union (OU) to make a hotel kitchen in Abu Dhabi kosher and provide three kosher meals for the delegations during their two-day stay.

So what did they eat, you ask? The lunch menu for 100 people included salmon in a lemon butter sauce, with a vegan option of wild mushroom risotto with fresh truffle. Dinner, also for 100, featured appetizers of feta coated with almond dressed with honey-infused pomegranate, and salmon kunafe (the thin noodles with cheese usually served as a dessert) with tomato marmalade, followed by main courses including Greek grilled sea bass fillet with sour lemon marmalade and mushroom cannelloni with truffles and mushroom. For breakfast there were omelettes, hash browns and even vegetarian sausages.

“It was a thrilling moment to be included in this historic event and I was extremely proud to be able to welcome the delegates to the UAE with my kosher food,” Kriel said in an interview. “There was a feeling of elation and celebration like the coming together of two families connecting together after a long absence. Elli’s Kosher Kitchen partnered up with OU Israel to deliver the best quality kosher food. I am extremely proud of my team and especially grateful to chef Alex Pavlopoulos in making sure that the guests could receive such wonderful kosher food.” Kriel, a South African with a PhD in sociology, has lived in Dubai since 2013 with her husband, Ross Kriel – who also happens to be the head of the Jewish community – and their children. They are the first kosher family in Dubai.

“We landed in 2013 just before Rosh Hashanah and it was really crazy,” she said in a Zoom interview. “Two weeks later we were hosting Rosh Hashanah services in our apartment. It was a bit of a shock to the people around us, because they were used to things not being kosher.” For the first few years, she focused on getting her family acclimated to Dubai, and organizing daily Hebrew and religious lessons on Skype. She said that while they never advertised that they were Jewish, she was open with the teachers at school. For example, she made sure to give the teachers a box of kosher snacks so her kids wouldn’t feel left out from birthday parties and other school events.

Whenever observant Jews came through Dubai, including Israeli businessmen, journalists and students, they often ended up at the Kriel’s home, especially for Shabbat dinners.

“There were rabbis doing interfaith work coming through or travelers or other people and they would contact my husband and ask, “Is there kosher food available?”, she said. “My husband would say, “No, but we have a kosher kitchen and he would invite them to come and eat with us.” The Jewish community eventually rented a villa in Dubai for their growing synagogue, which became public in 2019.

Even before that in November 2018, the UAE government organized a conference on Interreligious Freedom, and invited religious leaders, including some 15 rabbis, to attend.

“They arrived at the conference and there was nothing for them to eat,” Kriel said. “So there came a panicked call from Abu Dhabi asking, “Can you help us feed our delegates?” My husband asked me and said they were willing to pay me, and I said, “In that case, I’ll be right there.” That was the beginning of Elli’s Kosher Kitchen, a food delivery and catering service based in Dubai. Her culinary background is eclectic. She herself is Greek, grew up in South Africa, and has lived all over the world, including time in Argentina. She says the food she offers is “kosherati”, meaning a fusion of Jewish food and Emirati food.

For example, there is am Emirati dish called balaleet, which is very similar to kugel. There is a dessert similar to rugelach, but instead of being filled with chocolate, it’s filled with dates, orange blossom and cinnamon. There are even burekas filled with a sweet Emirati pumpkin filling.

“These are Emirati recipes for a kosher home,” Kriel said. “It’s blending the commonalities in our food.”

The business gets kosher certification from Rabbi Yehuda Sarna, a chaplain at New York University, who has now become the “chief rabbi” of the UAE.

Food is not just about food. It is about culture,” Sarna said. “Elli’s fusion of Emirati and Kosher cuisine signifies the blending of cultures, the place Judaism is rediscovering on the Arabian Peninsula.”

Kriel’s business is expanding quickly. She has a cookbook coming out with an Emirati partner, and is planning to open a café near the tourist area and hotels. She says she sees food as a way of bridging gaps between people, and says that Israelis and Emiratis have a lot in common.

“We share the values of togetherness, warmth and hospitality,” Kriel said. “We both like good food and family traditions, of being around the table and being able to celebrate together. It helps us to see each other’s humanity and embrace each other’s culture.” 


Tags UAE Israel-UAE peace agreement UAE-Israel deal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu should have met with Joe Biden during US visit By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel-UAE-Bahrain normalization deal has created a new Middle East By YAAKOV KATZ
Douglas Bloomfield Does Donald Trump ‘endanger’ Jews? - opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gershon Baskin The conspiracy theory of the UAE-Israel agreement By GERSHON BASKIN
Neville Teller Who is betraying whom with the UAE-Israel agreement? By NEVILLE TELLER

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by