The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

What do I look like?

I don’t take selfies, though my children and grandchildren take photos on their phones.

By RABBI RAYMOND APPLE  
OCTOBER 15, 2020 18:28
The portrait of Rabbi Raymond Apple by Australian artist Robert Hannaford at the Great Synagogue, Sydney (photo credit: Courtesy)
The portrait of Rabbi Raymond Apple by Australian artist Robert Hannaford at the Great Synagogue, Sydney
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Zoom shows me what I look like. In the past I hardly ever used a mirror, but I sometimes dipped into our family photo albums – an old people’s habit. I don’t take selfies, though my children and grandchildren take photos on their phones. It dates me to be analyzed by my great-grandchildren, who can’t quite work out where I fit into the family.

There was a stage in my aging when I had my portrait painted to mark my 30th anniversary at the Great Synagogue, Sydney. At that stage, the Australian artist Robert Hannaford painted an impressive portrait of me in white High Holy Day robes. We had a series of sittings at the Sydney Hilton Hotel. He was offered the option of painting me wearing black rabbinical robes, but said it would make me look like a magpie, so he chose white robes and tallit, skillfully introducing a suggestion of color here and there.

The portrait is now at the Great Synagogue, with a copy in our Jerusalem home. The original was entered for the Archibald Prize, but it didn’t win – though it deserved to. It traveled around Australia; in Sydney my wife and I mingled with the people who were walking through the State Art Gallery looking at the prize entries and we eavesdropped on to the comments on my portrait (and on me). Years earlier, Walter Pidgeon’s portrait of my predecessor Rabbi Israel Porush (in black robes!) was also entered for the Archibald Prize – and it did win. The Porush portrait is also at the Great Synagogue.

All these works raise the fascinating question of the Jewish attitude to portrait painting. The Decalogue appears to prohibit artistic images, though Maimonides limited the ban to sculpture and Rabbi Me’ir of Rothenberg allowed “portraits done in paint which have no solid substance (and cannot be considered idols or icons).” Sculpture was tolerated in some eras, enabling Prague to have a statue of Rabbi Yehudah Leib ben Betzalel, who is associated with the story of the Golem. Attitudes to portrait painting oscillated. Rabbi Ya’akov Emden reported that his father, Haham Zvi Ashkenazi, refused to let his portrait be painted, though Emden himself stated that “there is no fear of prohibition” and the Spanish and Portuguese Synagogue in London has portraits of Haham David Nieto and other Hahamim. Jews’ College, the London rabbinic seminary, had portraits of former chief rabbis. Bayswater Synagogue lost an array of portraits to Nazi bombing though many works of Jewish art were stolen, despoiled or destroyed in the Holocaust.

These days, both Israel and the Diaspora have portraits on display or in storage, including rabbinic gedolim. Cards of rabbis are collected by school children. Chabad homes accord pride of place to photos of the Rebbe. Sholem Aleichem said that an attractive face is worth half a dowry. Despite Hannaford, I can’t claim to have a particularly handsome face but, thank God, my mind still works. I don’t know much about dowries, but I can still manage to pay for my Rav Kav (the card used by Israelis to pay for rides on buses and trains). 

The writer is emeritus rabbi of the Great Synagogue, Sydney


Tags photography jewish identity jewish influence
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We need to hold the line despite dropping COVID-19 morbidity rate By JPOST EDITORIAL
Pamela Peled You gotta love the haredim By PAMELA PELED
Douglas Bloomfield Trump is using scare tactics and disruption for the 2020 election By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gershon Baskin The Palestinians need a new strategy in relations with Israel By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader Why oppressive regimes succeed on social media By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by