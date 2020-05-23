Greetings to be projected on Old City walls in honor of Jerusalem Day

Greetings from around the world will be projected on the walls of the Old City in Jerusalem on Saturday night in honor of Jerusalem Day as part of an initiative by the Jerusalem City New Media Department. The Jerusalem Day greetings will be projected live from the Facebook pages of individuals and organizations, including Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, the official page for the City of Jerusalem and StandWithUs' six international Facebook pages, which have a combined total of approximately one million followers. President Reuven Rivlin and Israeli celebrities such as Yehoram Gaon, Rivka Michaeli and Miriam Peretz all posted Jerusalem Day greetings.In addition to the Old City display, the messages will be broadcast on Facebook.On Thursday, a Jerusalem Day celebration was held at the Western Wall and broadcast online. Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, the Minister for Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Rabbi Rafi Peretz, Israel’s Chief Rabbis and the Rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites attended the ceremony.