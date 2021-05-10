Jerusalem launches photo competition, Facebook page to share stories

The city of Jerusalem launched three initiatives in honor of Jerusalem Day on Monday, including a photography competition, Facebook group to share personal stories about Jerusalem and WhatsApp stickers, as announced in a municipal press release.
As part of the photography competition, people were asked to send photos to the municipality's Facebook page and Instagram of the most beautiful locations in the city, ranging from landscapes to prominent buildings in Jerusalem. The photo deemed the most beautiful will be featured as the cover photo on the municipality's Facebook page.
The city of Jerusalem also launched a new community-oriented Facebook group in order to share love stories, pictures, humorous experiences, food, sports and other Jerusalem-related items. The platform is designed to allow past and current Jerusalem residents share their memories of the city.
Finally, special WhatsApp stickers marking the holiday were also developed for people to share over the phone."The Jerusalem holiday is now also coming to the Internet and the municipal Facebook. I invite everyone to share their experiences, stories, photos and more, in honor of Jerusalem's holiday - the most beautiful and special city in the world," Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said regarding the initiative.
