The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

10% of new Israeli startups doing climate tech

Israel has a total of 637 startups and growth companies developing climate technologies, focusing on five main challenges:

By ZEV STUB  
OCTOBER 21, 2021 13:23
THE KNESSET: And now an environmental controversy over enlarging its plot of land. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
THE KNESSET: And now an environmental controversy over enlarging its plot of land.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Around 10% of the hi-tech companies established in Israel over the past year develop climate technologies, according to the Climate Tech report published by the Israel Innovation Authority, in collaboration with the PLANETech community.
However, despite the large number, most of the world's largest global climate tech funds do not invest in Israel, the report found. The most significant challenges facing climate companies are securing funding, scaling growth, and hurdling regulatory barriers.
Israel has a total of 637 startups and growth companies developing climate technologies, focusing on five main challenges: climate-smart agriculture, clean energy systems, sustainable mobility & transport, eco-efficient water infrastructure, and alternative proteins. Most of the companies are less than seven years old and have less than 10 employees, the report said.
More than 560 private investment entities have invested in Israeli climate companies, investing a total of $2.97 billion between 2018 and 2020. The total investments in the first half of 2021 amounted to 40 percent of the total investments in the three previous years.
However, out of the 20 leading investment entities in Israeli climate technology, there is no single entity dedicated to climate technologies, the report noted. Moreover, in Israel, to date, there is no dedicated climate tech investment group.
Israeli Hi-Tech needs thousands of workers, a new program presented at AIPAC with the US embassy in Israel means to provide them (credit: Courtesy)Israeli Hi-Tech needs thousands of workers, a new program presented at AIPAC with the US embassy in Israel means to provide them (credit: Courtesy)
The Israeli government invested a total of $280m. in promoting climate tech research & development between 2018 and 2020, led by the Israel Innovation Authority.
 Israeli technologies are found at the top of the list of G20 countries in the fields of cultivated meat, irrigation systems, precision agriculture and water desalination. Other areas were identified as significant untapped growth potential, including energy storage, new mobility solutions, alternative proteins, and climate-smart agriculture.
“The climate crisis is the most significant global threat facing humanity," said Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority. "While a number of activities are taking place at an international level, the eyes of the entire world are looking to the technology sector to produce innovative and ground-breaking solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and deal with the consequences of the crisis. Climate innovation is not just an important stage in the war against the climate crisis, but also a significant business opportunity for the growth of an innovative, diverse and sustainable technological industry.”
“The report we compiled positions Israel as a global leader in climate tech and throws a spotlight on the areas that have unique potential in Israel. Israeli entrepreneurs that will develop climate solutions and technologies will build a new generation of unicorns in Israel and will help in coping with the biggest challenge for humanity," added Uriel Klar, Director of PLANETech. "The vision of PLANETech and its partners is to transform Israel into a global center for climate technologies that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Israel and around the world.”


Tags startup hi-tech climate change
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israeli society threatened by partisanship - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Social media should be held responsible for its toxic impact - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

To my youngest daughter, joining the IDF

 By GIL TROY
Zalman Shoval

Israel relations in Congress aren't what they used to be - opinion

 By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Efraim Zuroff

Canada failed to deal with their WWII Nazis residents - opinion

 By EFRAIM ZUROFF
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

Apophis: What you should know about the asteroid skimming by Earth in 2029

An asteroid is seen falling to Earth, breaking apart in the atmosphere (illustrative).
4

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
5

‘Jewish supremacy’ conspiracy theory spread on Irish parliament floor

MEMBERS OF Students for a Just Palestine protest a scheduled lecture by Ambassador to Ireland Ze’ev Boker at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by