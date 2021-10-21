10% of new Israeli startups doing climate tech

Around 10% of the hi-tech companies established in Israel over the past year develop climate technologies, according to the Climate Tech report published by the Israel Innovation Authority, in collaboration with the PLANETech community.

However, despite the large number, most of the world's largest global climate tech funds do not invest in Israel, the report found. The most significant challenges facing climate companies are securing funding, scaling growth, and hurdling regulatory barriers.

Israel has a total of 637 startups and growth companies developing climate technologies, focusing on five main challenges: climate-smart agriculture, clean energy systems, sustainable mobility & transport, eco-efficient water infrastructure, and alternative proteins. Most of the companies are less than seven years old and have less than 10 employees, the report said.

More than 560 private investment entities have invested in Israeli climate companies, investing a total of $2.97 billion between 2018 and 2020. The total investments in the first half of 2021 amounted to 40 percent of the total investments in the three previous years.

However, out of the 20 leading investment entities in Israeli climate technology , there is no single entity dedicated to climate technologies, the report noted. Moreover, in Israel, to date, there is no dedicated climate tech investment group.

The Israeli government invested a total of $280m. in promoting climate tech research & development between 2018 and 2020, led by the Israel Innovation Authority.

Israeli technologies are found at the top of the list of G20 countries in the fields of cultivated meat, irrigation systems, precision agriculture and water desalination. Other areas were identified as significant untapped growth potential, including energy storage, new mobility solutions, alternative proteins, and climate-smart agriculture.

“The climate crisis is the most significant global threat facing humanity," said Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority. "While a number of activities are taking place at an international level, the eyes of the entire world are looking to the technology sector to produce innovative and ground-breaking solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and deal with the consequences of the crisis. Climate innovation is not just an important stage in the war against the climate crisis, but also a significant business opportunity for the growth of an innovative, diverse and sustainable technological industry.”

“The report we compiled positions Israel as a global leader in climate tech and throws a spotlight on the areas that have unique potential in Israel. Israeli entrepreneurs that will develop climate solutions and technologies will build a new generation of unicorns in Israel and will help in coping with the biggest challenge for humanity," added Uriel Klar, Director of PLANETech. "The vision of PLANETech and its partners is to transform Israel into a global center for climate technologies that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Israel and around the world.”