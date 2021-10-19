The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Tech leaders split on gov't plan to bring workers from abroad

The plans, advanced by Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata, would seek to encourage qualified Jews in the Diaspora and Israeli citizens living abroad to make aliyah.

By ZEV STUB  
OCTOBER 19, 2021 13:22
Hi-Tech (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Hi-Tech
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
A new government plan to make it easier for Jewish professionals abroad to make aliyah and help Israel deal with its labor shortages is being met with mixed reactions in the tech sector.
Earlier this week, the cabinet approved two government resolutions designed to reduce labor shortages in the hi-tech and medical sectors.
The plans, advanced by Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata, would seek to encourage qualified Jews in the Diaspora and Israeli citizens living abroad to make aliyah by offering help with job placement and the bureaucracies of immigration.
A separate plan being promoted would grant visas for foreign tech workers and students to work and study here.
The plans would help alleviate the labor shortages that are hampering progress in Israel's rapidly-growing tech ecosystem. The labor force is currently lacking some 13,000 to 20,000 engineers and hi-tech personnel, the Aliyah Ministry said on Sunday, with 60% of hi-tech firms reporting difficulties in hiring appropriate staff.
Aliyah and hi-tech: A winning combo (credit: Nikita Katsevich/Unsplash) Aliyah and hi-tech: A winning combo (credit: Nikita Katsevich/Unsplash)
However, not everyone thinks these new programs are the best way to address the issue.
"One must first realize the existing potential here before starting to import from outside," said Moshe Lipsker, SVP of global product development at cybersecurity firm Imperva. "Investments must be made in training in the periphery and sectors such as the ultra-Orthodox, and the potential of the periphery and sectors must be exhausted. After realizing the potential in the country, one can start thinking of other solutions."
Others said that the plans do not offer enough to actually encourage greater immigration.
"Acting on bringing back professionals is generally a good thing, but the country should give them incentives like tax deductions and other benefits to make their return more desirable," said Sharel Omer, CEO of customer intelligence startup Affogata. "This opens the bigger question of how Israel should help the industry fill the hundreds of open positions. This discussion calls for deeper thinking with regards to the role of higher education here, enabling other parts of society in the periphery to learn and then participate, and to other incentives that the country can give to the industry as a whole in order to solve the issue."
"It is important that the new team of experts will hear CEOs from the Israeli hi-tech industry to truly understand what their needs are," Omer added. "Of course, we are open to recruiting olim based on our job openings and helping them adjust as much as possible.'
Many executives expressed concern that the plan would serve as a band-aid that allows the government to ignore more pressing issues.
"The government's action plan to encourage the arrival of foreign residents to work in the Israeli hi-tech industry is indeed necessary and welcome," said David Tzruya, CEO of Plus500. "However, the long-term solution should be an integral part of the Israeli education system combined with the training of additional populations."
Nimrod Wax, one of the founders of BigID and director of the company's operations in Israel, agreed. "The Minister's plan to import workers meets the immediate needs of the industry in the immediate term. By bringing workers to Israel, Israeli hi-tech companies will continue to expand and grow here in Israel," he said. "But at the same time as importing workers from abroad, it is necessary to take care of the development of a program for training Israeli talents for hi-tech."
Some English-speaking immigrants had a different perspective, however. "The hi-tech scene opened me with open arms when I made aliyah," said Jillian Goldberg, VP of Marketing and Investor Relations in GuardKnox. "I don't know of any other place nor industry in the world who embraces new immigrants, celebrates our idiosyncrasies, and challenges us in more ways than you ever thought possible.  The best advice I ever received was that my past experiences and education are a suitcase of skills that I carry with me. The United States is my home, but Israel has most definitely become my homeland."


Tags aliyah hi-tech technology
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Bill granting house searches without a warrant can be dangerous - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jenny Aharon New

The Israeli-Polish rift can only be repaired by talking - opinion

 By JENNY AHARON
Itamar Marcus

A US consulate in Jerusalem will re-divide the city - opinion

 By ITAMAR MARCUS
Ruthie Blum

Sex, the Jewish Agency and Israel’s clueless intelligence minister - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Dov Lipman

The Knesset needs an Aliyah Committee - opinion

 By DOV LIPMAN
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

Apophis: What you should know about the asteroid skimming by Earth in 2029

An asteroid is seen falling to Earth, breaking apart in the atmosphere (illustrative).
4

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
5

‘Jewish supremacy’ conspiracy theory spread on Irish parliament floor

MEMBERS OF Students for a Just Palestine protest a scheduled lecture by Ambassador to Ireland Ze’ev Boker at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by