11 most promising Israeli companies to solve coronavirus' challenge

“The rapid change has precipitated a technological transformation and created unanticipated opportunities for these companies to solve some of the thorniest challenges imposed by the coronavirus."

By SARAH CHEMLA  
AUGUST 13, 2020 15:10
A nearly deserted 7th Avenue in Times Square is seen near midday in Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., April 7, 2020
A nearly deserted 7th Avenue in Times Square is seen near midday in Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., April 7, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)
On Tuesday, the New York-Israel Business Alliance (NYIBA), which aims to create economic opportunities between New York State and Israel by identifying bilateral business growth potential, announced the Covid Disrupters, a study gathering the 11 most promising Israeli-founded companies to develop game-changing solutions to the major coronavirus challenge.
In order to make Covid Disrupters the most accurate as possible, NYIBA analyzed the 506 Israel-founded companies across New York State through reports publicly available and records as well as the emerging trends. Furthermore, the Alliance conducted interviews with companies, government officials, investors, and industry analysts to picture the wideness the coronavirus' challenge, and the best tools to deal with it.
“In a matter of months, we’ve dramatically modified our behaviors in order to cope with the impact that Covid-19 is having on our lives,” NYIBA president Aaron Kaplowitz said. “The rapid change has precipitated a technological transformation and created unanticipated opportunities for these companies to solve some of the thorniest challenges imposed by the pandemic and beyond.”
“When we began this study, we expected to identify companies providing medical solutions,” Kaplowitz added.
“But the fact of the matter is that the coronavirus has upended many industries and only one of the 11 Disrupters brings a solution directly related to healthcare.”
The 11 companies listed on Covid Disrupters are as follows:
Blue White Robotics - a software platform system that enables users to manage an integrated network of autonomous vehicle fleets and robots from a single command center.
Carbyne - solutions to equip law enforcement agencies with dynamic tools to safeguard their communities and bring greater operational efficiency to emergency responses.

Fabric - a warehouse fulfillment company that aims to use robotics and location to disrupt ecommerce. Situated in urban areas, its micro-fulfillment centers are serviced by proprietary robots that fetch items from shelves and transfer them to a fleet of floor robots that whisk product-filled baskets to processing and loading areas.
Fiverr - a marketplace platform for freelancers.
Hyro - a start-up that brings AI-powered conversational interface to websites and platforms.
Meet in Place - an office space company offering 36 high-end meeting rooms in the Financial District, Midtown, and SoHo that can be rented as needed.
Monday.com - a cloud-based work operating system that brings intuitive functionalities to team management and task tracking.
Obligo -  a credit-based alternative to security deposits that requires tenants to pay for damages only when they occur, consequently keeping more money circulating throughout the economy.
Riskified - a help for online retailers to authenticate shoppers and eliminate fraud from ecommerce.

TytoCare - a hardware and software combination to bring simple, high-quality telehealth visits into homes all over the world.
VAST Data - a high-performing and dependable AI technology to data storage.

Additional information on the Covid Disrupters is available at www.nyisrael.org/covid-19.


