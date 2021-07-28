The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
21 Israeli companies get a boost into Taiwan

The IP² LaunchPad innovation program is in its second year of operations in Israel, and is now launching two further programs for Israeli companies.

By ZEV STUB  
JULY 28, 2021 15:43
Sharon Alalouf, VP business development APAC, Cellwize (center) signs her companies agreement to join the IP² LaunchPad innovation program. (photo credit: NATI LEVI)
Sharon Alalouf, VP business development APAC, Cellwize (center) signs her companies agreement to join the IP² LaunchPad innovation program.
(photo credit: NATI LEVI)
Some 21 Israeli companies have been chosen to participate in three soft-landing programs in Taiwan, said i2i, the largest software incubator in Taiwan.
The IP² LaunchPad innovation program is in its second year of operations in Israel, and is now launching two further programs for Israeli companies.
The IP² Plus program is a continuation program for veteran Israeli companies that would like to penetrate into new markets, and the  IP² Sustainability program, which runs in cooperation with Startup Nation Central, generates progress in the sustainability area.  The three programs operate at the Startup Terrace innovation center, which is supported by the Small and Medium Enterprise Administration of Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs.
The Taiwanese economy is growing rapidly in 2021, and is a significant target market for Israeli companies, particularly in technological sectors, i2i said.
The participating companies will be provided with resources and connections to accelerate their activities in Taiwan.
Six of them have already signed agreements for distribution or for clinical trials.
These include Onvego, which is the developer of a platform for implementing speech solutions in devices and applications and which signed with Syscom, one of Taiwan’s key system integration player; InCyber, which specializes in cybersecurity and which signed with Lydsec, a leading security authentication solution provider; and Cellwize, which is the developer of a software platform for optimized administration of cellular networks and which signed with eFormula Technology, a company focused on the telecom industry. In addition, OutSense, which specializes in digital healthcare signed a clinical trial agreement with Show Chwan, Taiwan’s major health system; QualityLine's analytics optimizes quality and efficiency in manufacturing signed an agreement with Might Electronics; and Fairtility, which develops solutions with AI and big data to boost the efficiency of in-vitro fertilization, signed an agreement with Nuwa Healthcare, a medical group that is committed to providing the most advanced reproductive medicine and infertility care in Asia.
"Taiwan and Israel have been working for many years in cooperation and have signed many agreements ranging from the fields of health, agriculture, and environmental protection to the fields of energy, water technologies, IT, and communications," said Stanley Tzu-An TSENG, Director of the Taipei Economic & Cultural Office in Israel. "Israel’s innovativeness is known all over the world, and I am happy at the expansion of our existing cooperative efforts and at the creation of cooperative efforts between Israel and Taiwan in new areas through the IP² LaunchPad program, for the second year in a row now and with new programs included that have been set up in cooperation.”


