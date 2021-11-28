The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

40% of global investment in cyber comes to Israel – ex-cyber czar

'Cyber accounts for 15% of Israeli hi-tech exports, which is about half of the total exports of the State of Israel, and it will only grow.'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 28, 2021 11:27

Updated: NOVEMBER 28, 2021 11:29
The National Cyber Directorate in Jerusalem (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The National Cyber Directorate in Jerusalem
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Forty percent of all private investments in cyber technology and companies are invested in Israel, a new book co-written by founder of the Israel’s National Cyber Directorate has revealed. 
The book – “Cybermania” – was co-authored by Prof. Eviatar Matania from Tel Aviv University and veteran journalist Amir Rapaport, and  tells how Israel became one of the leading countries in the cyber field, and among the first countries in the world to recognize the size and importance of the cyber revolution.
“In cyber…Israel is a global powerhouse in absolute numbers,” said Matania, who is also an adjunct professor at Oxford University’s Blavatnik School of Government.  “40% of all private investments in the world in cyber reach Israel, and every third Unicorn company is Israeli. Today, cyber accounts for 15% of Israeli hi-tech exports, which is about half of the total exports of the State of Israel, and it will only grow. These are amazing numbers, but they do not show the whole picture. After all, there are metrics that cannot be measured, such as defense capabilities. Within a decade, Israel has become a very significant player in the new cyber-security and cyber-economy arena." 
FORMER PRIME minister Benjamin Netanyahu checks in with Israeli Cyber Energy Response Team as the Cyber Park in Beersheba in 2017. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO) FORMER PRIME minister Benjamin Netanyahu checks in with Israeli Cyber Energy Response Team as the Cyber Park in Beersheba in 2017. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Matania established and served as the head of the National Cyber Directorate between 2012 and 2018, reporting directly to the prime minister.
"The tipping point of Israel's journey to become a cyber-power was a visit by then prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Unit 8200 in 2010," Matania recalled. "Netanyahu was astonished by what he heard from the soldiers. He understood that the new world of cyber posed an extraordinary risk to Israel, as the country would be vulnerable to attacks from anywhere in the world.”
"The national cyber system that I headed was the first of its kind in the world," Matania continued.  "There was an in-depth government understanding that in order to build a world-leading national ecosystem, it was not enough to wait for the free market to do its thing. Large budgets were invested in academia and industry and in building dedicated cyber defense capabilities.” 
According to Matania, Israel's cyber capabilities – in the private market, the government and the defense establishment – help the country leverage its diplomatic and political power as well. 
“When Israel signs a cyber-defense alliance with Cyprus and Greece, it does not necessarily need Cyprus or Greece to upgrade its cyber defense – but in return for defense we get payback in other areas. Israel has become synonymous with cyber, so much so that today, we are relying on cyber in the international arena,” he explained. 


Tags cyber warfare Unit 8200 Cyber
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel should ensure that politics don't get in way of Biden-Iran talks - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Mark Regev

Anti-Zionism, antisemitism does nothing to help Palestinians - opinion

 By MARK REGEV

My Word: Terrorism, Tehran, Hamas and Hanukkah hope

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

The digital idolatry challenges the spirit of Hanukkah

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel too afraid of US and coalition friction to strike Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)
2

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

Hamas missiles
4

One dead, four injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli security personnel carry a dead body down the steps leading to the Western Wall following a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City.
5

11-year-old finds ‘Holy Jerusalem’ silver coin likely minted in the Temple

The girl who found the coin, Liel Krutokop.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by