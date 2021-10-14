Applied Materials expanding in Israel, hiring 250

Applied Materials said Thursday it is expanding its presence in Israel and doubling its production areas.

The American company currently employs over 1,800 workers in Israel and is in the process of recruiting another 250 workers for a wide range of positions, joining about 300 new workers who have joined in the past two years.

The company will increase its production areas by 3,200 square meters on the company's campus in the Science Park in Rehovot, adding to approximately 4,000 square meters of existing cleanroom facilities.

Annual revenues of the company in Israel, which specializes in chip manufacturing control, are expected to grow by more than 60% this year and cross the $1 billion threshold for the first time, the company added.

On Thursday, Economy Minister Orna Barbivay visited the first new clean room, with an area of about 1,000 square meters, which upon completion will lead to a 160% increase in production capabilities compared to the current situation.

Economy Minister Orna Barbivay visits the Applied Materials plant in Rehovot. (credit: DROR SITHAKOL​)

"Advanced technologies, along with professional and quality human capital, are what enable the Israeli economy to grow and stand at the forefront of global nanoproduction technology," Barbibai said. "This tour of the company strengthened the sense of pride I have towards the industry and the economy in Israel."

Applied's operations in Israel focus on production control, one of the most complex and deep areas in the chip industry, and a critical component in companies' capabilities to develop and manufacture chips in a smarter, faster and more efficient way.

Today, almost all chips in the world have gone through the manufacturing process developed by Applied Materials in Israel, the company said.

Applied Israel operates as an independent business unit that includes the entire area of activity from system development and design through production, operation, marketing, and support to global customers at production sites in the US, Asia and Europe.

The company employs a diverse workforce in Israel, and spends about NIS 1b. on procurement from local Israeli suppliers, it said.