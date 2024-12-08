Fintica AI and Hong Kong’s Legend Arb partner to revolutionize financial markets

Fintica AI Ltd., an Israeli artificial intelligence company specializing in solutions for capital markets, has announced a strategic partnership with Legend Arb Trading Limited, a proprietary trading firm based in Hong Kong.

The partnership, which includes a strategic investment by Legend Arb, aims to enhance the firm’s quantitative trading capabilities and expand Fintica AI’s presence in Hong Kong and the Greater China region.

Under the agreement, Legend Arb will utilize Fintica AI’s advanced unsupervised AI technology to innovate its trading strategies. The collaboration will also focus on launching new products and solutions tailored to financial markets in the region.

Expanding reach and advancing technology

“This partnership with Legend Arb represents a significant step forward in our mission to revolutionize financial markets with advanced AI solutions,” said Philippe Metoudi, CEO of Fintica AI. “By joining forces, we can harness our respective strengths and explore untapped opportunities in Hong Kong and Greater China’s financial sector.”

Kace Lam, CEO of Legend Arb, emphasized the value of the collaboration, stating, “Legend Arb is excited to partner with Fintica AI’s world-class team, renowned for their advancements in quantitative financial modeling. Together, we aim to unlock significant value and redefine quantitative trading strategies.” Fintica CEO, Philippe Metoudi (credit: Courtesy)

About the companies

Fintica AI, headquartered in Tel Aviv, is a leader in fintech innovation, offering cutting-edge predictive analytics and risk management tools through its Spectrum MRI platform. The company’s solutions span multiple asset classes, including equities, fixed income, and commodities, empowering investment managers and quantitative analysts worldwide.

Legend Arb, based in Hong Kong, operates across key financial hubs such as Shanghai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The firm specializes in Chinese-related products, equity index futures, and commodities futures and serves as a market maker for major exchanges, including the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Singapore Exchange.