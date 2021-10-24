AT&T to open new R&D center in Tel Aviv

AT&T, the world’s largest telecommunications company, is opening a new R&D center in the ToHa Tower in Tel Aviv, the company said Sunday.

The company also plans to recruit an additional 100 employees and significantly expand its activities to cloud solutions.

The new center will join AT&T ’s existing R&D center in Airport City, which employs 500. Both the Airport City and the Tel Aviv R&D centers will operate in a hybrid format, allowing employees to work from home a few days a week.

AT&T established its Israeli R&D center in 2007 following the acquisition of the Israeli start-up Interwise, which specialized in conference solutions for organizations. The AT&T R&D center in Israel is responsible for the development of software products in all the company’s strategic areas of activity, including 5G networks, digital solutions, advanced products for managing first responder systems worldwide - and now also cloud technologies.

The two centers in Israel are part of AT&T’s global R&D network, which includes additional centers in the United States.

ToHA Tower 1, Tel Aviv. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

“The development center in Israel is responsible for driving innovative technologies for hundreds of millions of AT&T users around the globe, and leads strategic initiatives for the entire company,” said Nataly Kremer, VP Software Delivery Services at AT&T and General Manager of AT&T Israel, who manages some 1500 AT&T development personnel worldwide. “As part of the center’s growth and development process in the country, we are looking for quality team members who are as enthusiastic as we are about working with advanced technologies on a large scale.”

AT&T is the largest provider of mobile telephone services in the US, with revenues of $181 billion for 2020. The company, which had a monopoly on phone services for most of the last century, ranks as the 9th largest corporation in the US on the Fortune 500.