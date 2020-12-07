The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Bank Hapoalim CEO optimistic about Israel UAE technological future

"We are learning quickly, we are thinking globally," David Kotler, Bank Hapoalim's CEO said, referring to to the mutual investments born out of the Abraham Accords.

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
DECEMBER 7, 2020 20:00
Bank Hapoalim CEO David Kotler speaking at GITEX on December 7, 2020. (photo credit: SIVAN PEREG)
Bank Hapoalim CEO David Kotler speaking at GITEX on December 7, 2020.
(photo credit: SIVAN PEREG)
Bank Hapoalim's president and CEO Dov Kotler participated in a panel on Monday morning discussing modern technology's on the topic of new technologies' effects on society, as part of "Israel day" at the Middle East's largest tech conference, GITEX.

"I believe there are similarities between the two countries [Israel and the UAE] and the two cultures," said Kotler.
"We are learning quickly, we are thinking globally," he added, referring to the mutual investments born out of the Abraham Accords. "In the last few months we've seen large exports from Israel to the UAE, and we are seeing investments from Abu Dhabi in FinTech. I believe that in the future we will see investments in equal measure from both sides, which will ultimately lead to more growth."
In September, the heads of Israel's two largest banks, Bank Hapoalim and Bank Leumi traveled to Abu Dhabi and Dubai to meet with government and trade officials, as well as the largest banks in the UAE.
At the "FinTech – An Old World Sector Meets the New Economy" discussion, Kotler spoke about how traditional firms will have to adapt to the changing technological landscape.
The week-long convention is a yearly occurrence, the 2020 conference drawing thousands of company representatives from over 60 countries.
Arif Amiri, CEO of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Abdulla Qassem, the Chief Operating Officer of Emirates NBD, a banking and financial services company and Prof. David Gershon from Hebrew University's business faculty also spoke at the panel.
"I am optimistic about the future. If we remain modest and trustworthy when we come here with the purpose of building trust, we will find the way to do business," Kotler concluded.



