BIRD to invest $6m. in joint US-Israel innovation projects

The BIRD Foundation promotes collaborations between US and Israeli companies in various technological sectors for joint product development.

By ZEV STUB  
JULY 18, 2021 12:29
Illustrative photo of a cyberattack. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
BIRD – the Israel-US Binational Industrial R&D Foundation said on Sunday that it will invest $6 million in six new project collaborations between US and Israeli companies.
Cyberint Technologies (Petah Tikva) will work with Secure Systems Innovation Corporation, dba X-Analytics (Arlington, VA) to develop an operational cyber threat intelligence capability to inform cyber risk financial decision-making.
YonaLink (Jerusalem) and Trialjectory (Closter, NJ) will work to develop a platform to enroll diverse patients from diverse sites in clinical trials by automating the clinical trial value chain, from patient selection to data management.
GrayMatters Health (Haifa) and the McLean Hospital Corporation (Belmont, MA) will develop personalized self neuro-modulation therapy for major depression disorders using clinical biomarkers.
Over-Sat (Netanya) and MIL-SAT (Surry, VA) will collaborate to develop a LEO Satellite End-User Mobile Terminal capable of tracking multiple satellites.  
Sensifree (Kfar Saba) and the Cleveland Clinic (Cleveland, OH) will work together to develop next generation non-invasive, continuous blood pressure monitors for hospital use.
Skillreal (Ramat Gan) and Siemens DI (Plano, TX) will develop an enhanced high-accuracy AR system supporting workers on installation and assembly lines with automatic validation to increase productivity and reduce assembly errors.
In addition to the grants from BIRD, the projects will access private sector funding, boosting the total value of all projects to $13 million, BIRD said.
These projects join a thousand others which the BIRD Foundation has approved for funding during its 44-year history. To date, BIRD’s total investment in joint projects is over $370 million, helping to generate direct and indirect sales of more than $10 billion.
“In a world affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, with almost no cross-border, in-person meetings taking place during this time, BIRD’s role as a catalyst for the creation of new R&D partnerships has become even more impactful," executive director Dr. Eitan Yudilevich said. "The framework provided by the BIRD Foundation provides reduced risk and improved partnerships, attracting high quality, innovative proposals, which is reflected by the projects selected in this cycle.”  
The BIRD Foundation promotes collaborations between US and Israeli companies in various technological sectors for joint product development. In addition to providing conditional grants of up to $1 million (up to $1.5m for exceptional projects), the foundation assists by working with companies to identify potential strategic partners and facilitate introductions.
The deadline for submission of Executive Summaries for the next BIRD cycle is September 2, 2021, with project approval taking place in December.


