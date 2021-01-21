The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology Business And Innovation

A bathroom of one’s own

By JASON BLACKSHAW  
JANUARY 21, 2021 13:39
Tiberias 1950, The Heritage Preservation ProjectTiberias and the Jordan Valley (photo credit: PIKIWIKI)
Tiberias 1950, The Heritage Preservation ProjectTiberias and the Jordan Valley
(photo credit: PIKIWIKI)
During the past 30 years, Israel has been experiencing a rapid rise in living  standards, and Israelis are open to global fashion trends. This is particularly  evident in the clothes we wear, the music we listen to, and the dwellings we  live in.
When the State of Israel was established more than 70 years ago, dwellings  were basic in the extreme, with very few items that were not strictly  necessary.  
Today, most houses and apartments are far from basic. Residents want their  dwellings to be well designed, with attractive and luxurious furniture and  living rooms, inviting dining areas, comfortable bedrooms and, especially  during this period of social distancing, efficient work spaces.

(Photo credit: Sharon Railings, Photographer: Shay Ben Efraim, Designer: Sherry Bachar Gorshtein) (Photo credit: Sharon Railings, Photographer: Shay Ben Efraim, Designer: Sherry Bachar Gorshtein)
The latest trends in bathroom decor
Today, residents want their bathrooms to be fashionable as well. Many  Israelis are influenced by global fashion trends, primarily styles from Europe  and North America. Fashion trends in bathrooms may not change at the  same rate as bedrooms or living rooms, but they do change. The latest  trends include the following:
● Bright brass fittings
● Deep bathtubs
● Integrated lighting
● Framed mirrors
● Marble paneling
● Travertine tiling

(Photo credit: Hansgrohe) (Photo credit: Hansgrohe)
Ohad Levi is the CEO of Notaly, a high-end supplier of baths, faucets, sinks,  and other accessories from some of the world’s leading manufacturers of  bathroom fittings such as Franke, Kaldewei, and Hansgrohe in Israel.
He says, “People all over the world are placing special emphasis on having a  bathroom that is both beautiful and practical. One of the main reasons is the  fast tempo of life, not only in the workplace but also in the home. In these  circumstances, the bathroom is one of the only places where a person can be  totally alone. It is a refuge of sorts, so that is why it should be relaxing,  attractive, and practical. Currently, some high-end residences are installing  retro fixtures. For example, Kaldewei is manufacturing enamel-coated iron  bathtubs. Franke is manufacturing granite sinks, as well as ultra-modern  features such as hand and overhead shower heads and fashionable faucets.
All these appliances are very technically advanced and look good as they have being designed by leading world renowned  designers such as Philippe Stark, Antonio Citterio Patricia Urqiola and others.
(Notaly's new showroom in Haifa. Photograph courtesy of Notaly)(Notaly's new showroom in Haifa. Photograph courtesy of Notaly)
 Many of the high quality products of Hansgrohe -AXOR we market have a 7 years guarantee, while the concealed part which is the most important part has 25 years guarantee.
All  can be viewed in the new Notaly Showroom at Number 9, Shlomo Ben Yosef street in Haifa  or in our Showroom at Number 10, halechi street in bnei brak.
(Photo credit: Hansgrohe) (Photo credit: Hansgrohe)

How en-suite it is
In large luxury residences, there are more than one bathroom and more than  one lavatory (a room with a toilet and a sink). In addition to the communal  bathroom, most of these residences have an en suite bathroom in the master  bedroom. Many ultra-luxury residences have en suite bathrooms in all or  most of the bedrooms.
In the past, when dwellings were very basic, the lavatories were part of the  communal bathroom. But nowadays, while a lavatory is part of the  communal bathroom, there is always a separate lavatory as well.
(Photo credit: Axor Design) (Photo credit: Axor Design)
A bathroom by any other name
The term for the space that is designated to cleanse the body varies around  the English-speaking world, as does the design of the room itself.  In North American English, the term “bathroom” refers to any room  in a residence that contains a toilet, regardless of the inclusion of a bathtub  or shower.  
A “full bathroom” is generally understood to contain a bathtub and/or  a shower, a toilet, and a sink.  
An “en suite bathroom” or an “en suite shower room” is attached to  and accessible only from a bedroom.  
In British real agent terminology, a “family bathroom” is a full  bathroom that is not attached to a bedroom, with its door opening onto a  hallway.
A “Jack and Jill bathroom” (or “connected bathroom”) is situated  between and usually shared by the occupants of two separate bedrooms. It  may also have two sinks.
A “wet room” is a waterproof room that is usually equipped with a  shower. It is designed to eliminate moisture damage and is compatible  with underfloor heating systems.  
Historically, bathing was often a collective activity that took place in public  baths. In some countries, the shared social aspect of cleansing the body is  still important, such as the sento in Japan and the Turkish bath (also known  by other names, such as hammam) throughout the Islamic world.  
Fixtures and furnishings
In today’s homes, bathrooms contain a wide variety of well-planned and  well-designed features.  

Towels: Bathrooms often have one or more towel bars or towel rings for  hanging towels.
Furniture: Bathroom furniture usually includes a medicine cabinet to hold personal hygiene products and medications. There is usually also a set of  drawers or shelves for storing towels and other related items.
Bidet: Some modern bathrooms contain a bidet of the traditional type. It is  usually situated next to the toilet.
Plumbing: The design of a bathroom must take into account the use of  large amounts of hot and cold water. Water may be splashed on the walls  and floor, and humid air may cause condensation on cold surfaces. These  facts present some challenges to the interior designer.
Ceiling, wall, and floor materials and coverings should be impervious to  water and be easy to clean. The use of ceramic or glass, as well as smooth  plastic materials, is very suitable because they are water repellent and easy  to clean.
However, such surfaces are often cold to the touch, so water-resistant bath  mats or bathroom carpets may be used on the floor to make the room  more comfortable. Alternatively, the floor may be heated, possibly by  strategically placing resistive electric mats under floor tile or radiant hot  water tubing close to the underside of the floor surface.
Electricity
Electrical appliances such as lights, heaters, and heated towel rails generally  must be installed as fixtures, with permanent connections rather than plugs  and sockets. This minimizes the risk of electric shock. Ground-fault circuit  interrupter electrical sockets can reduce the risk of electric shock and are  required for bathroom socket installation by electrical and building codes in  the US and Canada. In some countries such as the UK, only special sockets  suitable for electric shavers and electric toothbrushes are permitted in  bathrooms and are labeled as such.
Lighting
Bathroom lighting should be uniform, bright, and minimize glare. For  activities such as shaving, showering, and grooming, one must ensure that  there is adequate lighting throughout the bathroom. In addition, the mirror  area should have at least two sources of light.
 In Association with Notaly


Tags Israel design trend
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The police have not created a deterrence for coronavirus violators

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

A cry for change – Shira Iskov

 By EMILY SCHRADER
David Klahr

A call for Israeli politics to return to core, humanistic values

 By DAVID KLAHR
Susan Hattis Rolef

24th Knesset: Another round of abnormal elections

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Kenneth Bandler

How can rising online antisemitism be stopped? - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by