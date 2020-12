Home furnishing with flair

When the fashion-conscious in Israel decorate their homes, they are well aware of these developments and want their premises to be beautiful, on trend, and impressive. They usually engage the services of an interior designer to help them furnish their homes according to their taste. Other factors are taken into account as well, such as the lifestyle of the occupants and the location of the dwelling. For example, people who work from home require an office space that is separate from the living area. Some families like to spend their time indoors, while others enjoy a comfortable outdoor environment. In regard to weather, furnishing a home in a hot area like Eilat will differ from furnishing a home in a city with a cool climate such as Jerusalem. Similarly, furnishing a home in a seaside city like Netanya or Nahariya differs from doing so in an inland city such as Afula.