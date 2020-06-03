The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS Business And Innovation

Alibaba taps Jerusalem start-up to launch freight platform

"Doing business online is the bridge for American small businesses through this crisis and into the next decade," said John Caplan, Alibaba.com president of North America and Europe.

By EYTAN HALON  
JUNE 3, 2020 15:47
Freight containers are seen on a freight container ship as a worker looks on at DP World, Southampton Docks, in Southampton, Britain, March 27, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/EDDIE KEOGH)
Freight containers are seen on a freight container ship as a worker looks on at DP World, Southampton Docks, in Southampton, Britain, March 27, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/EDDIE KEOGH)
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group has partnered with Jerusalem-based freight technology start-up Freightos to launch what it calls the “world’s largest digital freight platform.”
Alibaba.com, a unit of Alibaba Group, made the announcement as it rolled out three new products and services to assist American small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) cope with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
The “Alibaba.com Freight” platform, powered by technology developed at Freightos, aims to enable American SMBs to secure ocean and air shipping for their order by enabling sellers to “instantly compare, book, manage and track ocean and air freight in real time online.”
Founded in November 2011 by British-Israeli CEO Zvi Schreiber, Freightos is behind an advanced online freight marketplace, enabling international importers and exporters to instantly compare international shipping costs.
The marketplace, used by many of the world’s leading freight giants, has since evolved to also enable instant booking, online shipment management, tracking and communication with a network of more than 1,200 logistics providers across the world.
“Doing business online is the bridge for American small businesses through this crisis and into the next decade,” said John Caplan, Alibaba.com president of North America and Europe.
“We are accelerating our transformation to get both sellers and buyers quickly set up for success and provide the critical tools and services that are required for growth - access to supply and demand, shipping and logistics, and working capital. Ultimately, our goal is to give SMBs even greater access to the $23.9 trillion global B2B e-commerce opportunity – which is six times the size of the B2C e-commerce market.”
Alongside the launch of Alibaba.com Freight, the company also launched Alibaba.com Payment Terms, a digitized trade finance solution for cross border e-commerce payments; and Alibaba.com Online Trade Shows USA, which offers live-streamed digital events to convene buyers and sellers.


Tags Israel Jerusalem start up nation Alibaba
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo In wake of Floyd, distrust in police makes world crazy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Emerging from COVID-19, Israelis in solidarity with Diaspora Jews By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The Kafkaesque trial of Benjamin Netanyahu – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader Weaponizing Twitter: Both sides are wrong – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Adam Milstein Is fighting violent antisemitism and saving lives our responsibility? By ADAM MILSTEIN

Most Read

1 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
2 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
3 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
4 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
5 Moderna: First patients dosed with COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 2 study
Vaccine (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by