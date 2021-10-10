The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Facebook's R&D team in Israel helps bring the Internet to developing countries

Facebook's teams in Israel developed a platform that helps local entrepreneurs, network providers and cellular network operators in developing countries to provide cost-effective Wi-Fi solutions.

By ZEV STUB  
OCTOBER 10, 2021 15:52
BROKEN ETHERNET CABLES are seen in front of Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger logos in an illustrative photo taken this week. (photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
BROKEN ETHERNET CABLES are seen in front of Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger logos in an illustrative photo taken this week.
(photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
Facebook's team in Israel took a leading role in developing a platform that will help make the Internet accessible to hundreds of millions of people in developing countries.
Facebook's Connectivity initiative, founded in 2013, unveiled a suite of new technologies aiming to accelerate Internet access worldwide and helping more than 300 million people connect to the Internet.
Developers at Facebook's R&D center in Tel Aviv lead the Express Wi-Fi project, a broad initiative of the company that works to make the Internet accessible to people in developing countries.
As part of the project, Facebook's teams in Israel developed a platform that helps local entrepreneurs, network providers and cellular network operators in developing countries to provide cost-effective and fast Wi-Fi solutions. Facebook said its platform enables providers to operate their data packages efficiently and cost-effectively, thus ensuring cheaper and higher-quality Internet for end users. The venture already operates in more than 30 countries, including Argentina, Brazil and Nigeria, the company said.
At the launch event, Facebook also announced an innovative transatlantic cable, which is expected to connect Europe to the US and provide 200 times more Internet capacity than current transatlantic cables. The company is also involved with other subterranean cable projects, including the 2Africa project, the longest submarine cable system in the world that will connect Africa, Europe and Asia. Facebook estimates that this cable will add more than $422 billion in GDP to Pacific Asia between 2021 and 2025, and create 3.7 million new employment opportunities in the region.
Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok (credit: Courtesy) Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok (credit: Courtesy)
Facebook also presented Terragraph, a new wireless technology to deliver high-speed fiber-to-air Internet. This technology is already used by more than 6,500 households in Anchorage, the largest city in Alaska, and will now also be deployed in Perth, Australia - one of the most isolated cities in the world.
In order to streamline the process of deploying fiber optics along power lines, Facebook also launched an upgraded version of Bombyx, a robot that runs along existing power lines and wraps them in fiber optics. The new version is faster, lighter and more flexible, and is expected to significantly streamline fiber deployment processes around the world.
"The Internet is such a significant part of the way we live and work, but network connection technologies are struggling to keep up," said Limor Zellermayer, Development Manager at Express Wi-Fi and Director of the Facebook Research and Development Center in Tel Aviv. "As a result, half of the world's population is left behind, with insufficient Internet access or no connection at all. Connecting the billion people who come to the network requires us to operate in several channels at the same time and to promote technological innovation in the field, which will pave the way for a fast, affordable and high-quality Internet for everyone. Our work in Israel focuses on working with network providers in developing countries, in order to increase the availability of fast and cheap Internet in those places. It is a challenging and meaningful task that will lay the foundations for a more connected world - and ensure that everyone can make the most of the economic, educational and social opportunities that exist on the Internet."


