Israeli firms are to compete in New York's new clean energy competition

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has launched a new project called the New York Power Authority-Israel Smart Energy Challenge, a $2.5 million dollar competition for Israeli companies to collaborate on new clean energy technologies, with proposals accepted from January 29.The New York Power Authority (NYPA) began working with the Israel Smart Energy Association (ISEA) in order to launch the competition for innovative firms as long as they have their headquarters based in Israel. One or more of the companies that participate in the competition will be chosen to work with the NYPA, which is the largest public utility in New York. Cuomo said "We have sent a message to the world that New York is open for business and based on our strong history of collaboration with innovative Israeli companies, this new competition will further diversify and grow our economy."Coumo announced its launch of the New York State's Green New Deal in January 2019, which is one of the most ambitious and combative climate and clean energy initiatives in the US. The New Deal aims to have zero carbon emissions of electricity by 2040. This is part of New York's $2.9 billion investment in renewable energy projects across the state.Head of NYPA-Israel Innovation Hub Doron Gover said, "NYPA's collaboration with Israeli technology companies will yield mutual benefit by introducing new solutions for commercial usage in large scale electric utilities. The challenge will finance and enable pilot installation of innovative solutions in order to achieve significant advances in grid reliability, storage, sustainability and affordability."The competition's focus is on next generation technology for electric vehicles, reliability with electrical grid systems, energy storage and demand flexibility technologies. The aim of the competition is that after identifying and helping fund the firms that can deliver such tech. After which, it will be implemented and help New York achieve its New Green Deal aims on time and create thousands of more jobs on the way.Interested companies are invited to participate in a pre-bid webcast at 9 am (EST) on January 28. In order to register, email Manuel.Hamalian@nypa.gov by January 27.
