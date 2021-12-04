Israeli health company releases its first AI operating system

Aidoc, an Israeli health company, released its first AI operating system last month, which would allow for health networks to continuously expand their AI stack and allow for the clinical use of numerous AI applications over one unified system.

The company is a leading provider of AI solutions for medical imaging, and even added solutions to a new FDA-approved operating system developed by several third-party AI companies.

"When people think about the concept of a platform, some think of an 'app store' for healthcare institutions to discover and plug-in AI solutions," says Dr. Paul Chang, Vice-Chair of Radiology Informatics at the University of Chicago.

A 2021 survey of US hospitals concluded that 90% have an AI strategy in place, almost 40 percent higher from 2019.

The operating system applies image analysis based on AI to present the best algorithm with the relevant scan in order to improve quality care.

Aidoc Founders Right - Michael Berginski, Elad Wallach, Guy Reiner. (credit: GUY SCHREIBER)

"We've come to understand the challenge of implementing AI while deploying AI modules into hundreds of hospitals , for which we faced a diversity of IT systems and workflows," says Michael Braginsky, CTO of Aidoc.

Five thousand radiologists currently use Aidoc's healthcare AI platform in health networks and have analyzed over 10.3 million scans so far.