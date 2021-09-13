The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology Business And Innovation

Itamar Medical acquired for $538 million

Itamar Medical is focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive medical devices and solutions to aid in the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders.

By ZEV STUB  
SEPTEMBER 13, 2021 17:31
An electronic board displaying market data is seen at the entrance of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, in Tel Aviv, Israel (photo credit: REUTERS)
An electronic board displaying market data is seen at the entrance of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, in Tel Aviv, Israel
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Itamar Medical, a Caesarea-based medical device and digital health company focused on solutions for diagnosing sleep apnea, was acquired by Zoll Medical Corporation, a major US manufacturer of critical care devices and systems, for $538 million, the companies announced Monday.
Under the terms of the agreement, Zoll Medical will acquire all outstanding ordinary shares of Itamar Medical for $31 per American Depository Share (ADS), or $1.03 (equivalent to approximately NIS 3.31) per ordinary share, in cash. The price represents a premium of 50.2% over the price of Itamar Medical’s ADS on the Nasdaq Stock Market as of last Friday.
Shares of Itamar on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose by 48.8% to NIS 321.10 on the news. The company's Nasdaq-traded ADR was up 45.8% to $30.10 in early morning trading in New York.
Itamar Medical is focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive medical devices and solutions to aid in the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders. The company's WatchPAT Home Sleep Apnea Device is an FDA-cleared sleep apnea diagnosis program for patients and healthcare professionals.
Itamar Medical was founded in 1997. The company's founder and chairman, Giora Yaron, named the company after his brother, who died as a soldier during the 1973 Yom Kippur War.
Itamar Medical’s main R&D and production operations will continue at its current location in Caesarea, where it employs 250 workers.
A man stands in front of an electronic board displaying market data at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, in Tel Aviv, Israel (credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)A man stands in front of an electronic board displaying market data at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, in Tel Aviv, Israel (credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)
“Zoll Medical is committed to improving outcomes for underserved patients suffering from serious cardiopulmonary conditions,” said Jon Rennert, CEO of Zoll Medical. “It is currently estimated that 60% of cardiovascular patients suffer from some form of sleep apnea, and the majority of these patients go undiagnosed.2  The combination of Zoll Medical and Itamar Medical will help more patients receive diagnosis and treatment for sleep-disordered breathing. We look forward to helping strengthen the collaboration between the worlds of cardiology and sleep medicine.”
Zoll Medical is owned by Japanese holding company Asahi Kasei, which acquired it in 2012. The company previously acquired Kfar Sava-based Kyma Medical Technologies for $35m. in 2015. 


Tags Israel health business
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Gilboa Prison fiasco necessitates an in-depth investigation - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Adam Milstein

1,000 reasons why not to fight antisemitism

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Douglas Bloomfield

Should Kevin McCarthy be Speaker of the House? - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Ruthie Blum

Dangerous liaisons - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Three women shaking up Israeli politics: Shaked, Shasha-Biton, Zandberg

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
3

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

Perseverance
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

The Jerusalem Post 50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by