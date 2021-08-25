The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology Business And Innovation

Seven smart pension strategies for women

There are several strategies women can implement at a young age in order to increase their chances to retire securely, and even with economic well-being.

By LI-NOY GREEN  
AUGUST 25, 2021 11:46
‘BULLS MAKE MONEY, bears make money, pigs get slaughtered.’ No investment goes up in a straight line forever. Appreciate how well your portfolio has done over the last few years, and don’t become a pig. (photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
‘BULLS MAKE MONEY, bears make money, pigs get slaughtered.’ No investment goes up in a straight line forever. Appreciate how well your portfolio has done over the last few years, and don’t become a pig.
(photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

Both women and men seemingly have the same opportunities to save, invest and take out a loan. They can perform the same investments and are subject to the same rules. However, their circumstances and choices can be very different. This gap is particularly conspicuous in regard to preparing for retirement. Since women have a higher life expectancy than men, they will likely have to live off their pensions for longer. And yet, women usually earn less than men and participate in the workforce in a less continuous manner, usually due to the need to take care of children. As a result, they tend to accumulate less in their pension savings. Nonetheless, this does not mean women are destined to struggle economically in their later years. There are several strategies women can implement at a young age in order to increase their chances to retire securely, and even with economic well-being. Below are seven such strategies:

Strategy 1: Start saving as soon as possible


Small sums saved up at a young age accumulate into a larger sum at an older age. For example: Consider two women, who save 10,000 NIS per year until they retire at 65 (the age that will soon be set as the retirement age for women). The first began to save at age 20 and saved for 45 years, and the second began to save at age 35 and saved for 30 years. Assuming a yearly appreciation of 8%, which is considered to be the average appreciation when investing in capital market shares, the first will accumulate some 3,865,000 NIS and the second will accumulate some 1,133,000 NIS. This means the first will have a pension three times that of the second.

Strategy 2: Don’t be afraid of the stock market


According to studies, women are deterred from investing at a risk and therefore sometimes invest more conservatively. By shying away from stocks, which can provide a greater return on investment over time, they risk accumulating too low savings prior to retirement.

Strategy 3: Consult with as many appropriate people as possible


Find appropriate people to consult with regarding economic issues, listen to ideas, explanations and examples. These will enrich your knowledge, increase your understanding and provide you with ideas for appropriate investment for you of the funds saved for the pension. Compare the various advice you receive to ensure that the decision is optimal for you and not influenced by interests or opinions that are wrong for you.

Strategy 4: Don’t draw on the compensation component


Though we may sometimes want to withdraw the compensation component to provide them to our children or for other purposes, it is best to avoid doing so as long as possible. Withdrawing the compensation component will significantly decrease your pension funds.
Illustrative photo of Israeli money (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Illustrative photo of Israeli money (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Strategy 5: Consider increasing the distributions to the pension fund


You can increase the distributions to the pension fund from your salary by 1%. Such an increase represents a relatively small difference in your monthly income, but by retirement, this additional percent will accumulate into a large sum which will make a significant change to your pension sum.

Strategy 6: Consult again before retirement


Prior to retiring it is important to consult in a focused manner in preparation for it, in order to optimally plan the pension products and conditions upon retirement, in a way that takes into account your needs, your family’s needs, and the taxation aspects of the pension.

Strategy 7: Acquire knowledge constantly (most important)


Studies show that women are less interested in pension and finances, and sometimes avoid dealing with these issues. This status may prevent them from making optimal decisions regarding their pension savings, and leave them dependent on the decisions of others. Start acquiring knowledge, that will accumulate with time, and will enable you to make the best economic decisions about saving for your retirement.

Li-Noy Green is the field head and lecturer in the first-degree programs in the Israel Academic College in Ramat Gan. Li-Noy is Field Head of behavioral economics, and studies issues relating to socio-cultural forces that influence how we make our personal economic decisions.

The content presented in this article is not investment consultancy and is not meant to replace personal financial consultation, including retirement and/or investment consultation which takes into account the special data and needs of every woman. Anyone who makes use of these contents does so on her own cognizance and responsibility.


Tags finance investment pension
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Bennett, Biden must work together on Iran - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

'Woke' activists who are outraged by Israel stay silent on Taliban - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The chaos in the communications market - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Benjamin Anthony

Israel's withdrawal from Gaza echoes in US withdrawal of Afghanistan - opinion

 By BENJAMIN ANTHONY
Jacob Nagel

Bennett should not enter talks about compensation if Biden returns to JCPOA - opinion

 By JACOB NAGEL
Most Read
1

$15 drug gets COVID patients off oxygen support in under week – study

Hebrew University Professor Yaakov Nahmias
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Can what you eat save you from COVID-19?

The demand for the popular fruit is rising endlessly.
5

The Afghan gov't overthrown by Taliban never existed - ex-soldier

A US SOLDIER takes cover during a controlled detonation in southern Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province in 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by