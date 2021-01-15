The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Three Israeli start-ups appear in Forbes 2021 list

Known as the Start-up Nation, Israel has proven to be one of the most advanced countries in the field of machine-learning.

By GADI ZAIG  
JANUARY 15, 2021 03:12
Three Israeli machine-learning start-up companies appear in Forbes 2021 list, according to data taken by Crunchbase, a platform known for finding business information about private and public companies.
One of the start-ups is Databand. Based in Tel Aviv, Databand provides platforms for machine learning development. They assist engineering teams to "scale production data infrastructure" reported by their website.   
Another company included on the list, RideVision, was founded in 2018 by Uri Lavi and Lior Cohen. RideVision's purpose is to enhance motorcycle-safety by improving the strength of artificial intelligence and image-recognition technology, thus enhancing motorcyclists' awareness of their surroundings.
The third company, Augury, has the ability to determine mental health by combining real-time monitoring data from production machinery with AI and machine learning algorithms.
Augury's machine health solutions create a "real-time, prescriptive source of truth for the health and performance of industrial assets," according to the company's website. It also records machine data, from temperature to vibration to determine if any potential malfunctions exist. The company has offices in New York and Haifa.
In addition, venture funding has been given to over 30 different start-ups in Israel's Tel Aviv region, Forbes noted.  
This news comes not long after last December, when Time magazine included six Israeli innovations among their 100 best inventions of 2020.
Known as the Start-up Nation, Israel has become famous for its increasing amount of start-ups, as many of these companies have even started working with developers abroad, as the rise of remote working as become popularized under the coronavirus pandemic. 


Tags startup start up nation high tech start-up Israel Start-Up Nation
