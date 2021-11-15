The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Cash App: All you need to know about the popular digital payment service

Here is all you need to know about Cash App: Scams, features, and in which country you can use it.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: NOVEMBER 15, 2021 19:25

Updated: NOVEMBER 15, 2021 19:43
Bitcoin (virtual currency) coins placed on Dollar banknotes (photo credit: REUTERS/ DADO RUVIC)
Cash App, a money management platform launched by Jack Dorsey’s Square, is one of the most popular money transfer mobile applications on the market. The popularity of Cash App and other digital money transferring platforms like Venmo and PayPal has recently led to new legislation allowing transfers to fall under increased scrutiny from the American Internal Revenue Services (IRS). While Israelis have been using similar applications like Bit, Paybox, and Pepper, they’re unfamiliar with the features that have made Cash App so popular. 
How does Cash App work? 

Cash App is a smartphone app primarily focused on money transfer. Users have a $cashtag, a unique username, which are used as the destinations for fund transfers. Email addresses and phone numbers can also be used. Users can send money to other app users, or send a request for a specific sum from someone else. This makes it ideal for small business transactions. Unverified accounts are limited to receiving $1000 a month and sending $750 a week. A verified account has no limit for receiving funds, and can send up to $7,500 a week. 
Cash App, like Paybox or Paypal, has an internal balance, rather than acting as a mediator between bank accounts like Bit. The balance can be withdrawn from Cash App to a bank account. Cash App receives direct deposits, including paychecks and tax returns. Direct deposits of up to $25,000 are permitted, with a total limit of $50,000. 
A coin representing the bitcoin cryptocurrency is seen on computer circuit boards in this illustrative picture (credit: REUTERS) A coin representing the bitcoin cryptocurrency is seen on computer circuit boards in this illustrative picture (credit: REUTERS)
Cash App also maintains a Cash App card. The Cash App card can be ordered through the app, customized with various designs, and is then mailed to the user. The card can be used at physical vendors. Cash App Boost is a service for Cash App card holders that provides some discounts at select merchants. The card can also be used to withdraw hard cash from ATMs. However this comes with a $2 surcharge and are limited to a $1000 withdrawal. 

Is Cash App hooked to your bank account?

Users don’t need to register their bank account with Cash App. However this will limit many of Cash App’s features. Without a linked bank account, users won’t be able to withdraw their funds from their app to the bank account. If you don’t have a Cash App balance, you won’t be able to send money without a linked bank account. You won’t be able to sign up for a Cash App card without a registered bank account.   

How do I open a Cash App account?

Cash App can be downloaded for iOS and Android smartphone operating phones. Interested parties can go to the App Store and Google Play, and search for the app there. They can also visit the website and download the app from there. 
Once the app is downloaded, the user needs to fill out a few details, including selecting a $cashtag username. Users can also connect a bank account to give themselves access to the majority of Cash App features. App users can be as young as 13, but require parental guardian permissions for most features until they are 18. 

Can you use Cryptocurrency on Cash App?

Cash App facilitates the purchase and sale of Bitcoin. Users can use their Cash App balance on to buy the cryptocurrency, and can sell it directly as well. Users can also send Bitcoin directly to another $cashtag. Bitcoin purchased on Cash App can also be transferred to any third party digital wallet.

Investing on Cash App

Cash App has some limited stock purchasing capabilities. After opening a Cash App investment account, users have access to hundreds of stock options, and allows them to maintain and monitor their portfolio. 

Is Cash App safe?

Cash App, like most technological innovations, has been subject to scams and other criminal activities. There is little recourse if a user sends funds to the wrong $cashtag. Blackhawk Bank has reported that Cash App scams are on the rise. Users have been tricked by fake Cash App support, giving them private details or remote viewing so they can access the target’s app. Another fraud is a play on the classic Nigerian prince scam - a prize or cash giveaway that asks that you send a small sum as verification of the account. 

Taxes

As a result of the passing of the American Rescue Plan, peer-to-peer digital money transfers above $600 will be subject to the auspices of the IRS. Previously, the threshold for tax reporting on digital payment services was $20,000. The new system will come into place January 1st in the United States.
Recently, Cash App purchased Karma Credit tax services, which may be integrated into their services. 

Where is Cash App usable?

Unfortunately for Israelis, Cash App is not currently available in Israel, and there has been no indication that they will enter the Israeli market any time soon. The App is only usable in the United States of America and the United Kingdom. For now, Israelis will have to make due with the other peer-to-peer digital payment services available. 


