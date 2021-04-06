Cloud analytics company Upsolver raises $25m.

Upsolver, a Tel Aviv-based cloud analytics company, said Tuesday it raised $25 million in Series B financing led by Scale Venture Partners (Scale). Existing investors JVP, Vertex Ventures US, and Wing Venture Capital also participated in the round.The new funding follows the company's $13 million Series A round last June, and a tripling of the company’s revenue in 2020, Upsolver said. The company will use the financing to aggressively build its team, scale its go-to-market engine, and drive technical innovation. Ori Rafael and Yoni Eini, two database engineers, founded Upsolver in 2014 after experiencing frustration building a cloud analytics solution. “We wanted to store data affordably in the cloud without analytics vendor lock-in,” said Rafael. “Unfortunately, what used to take three hours using SQL turned into a month or more of hand-coding and hundreds of configurations in Spark. We created Upsolver to transform cloud analytics into an agile process."As part of the investment, Ariel Tseitlin — Partner at Scale and former Head of Netflix Cloud Solutions — has joined Upsolver’s board of directors. In addition, Avner Gideoni has recently joined Upsolver as Israeli site manager and VP of engineering.“Monolithic analytics platforms are a thing of the past. Today’s organizations require a variety of analytics tools to fully capitalize on their data,” said Ariel Tseitlin, Partner at Scale. “Data lakes originally promised this variety and openness but also required a large, ongoing investment in engineering. Upsolver eliminates this trade-off. The company’s steep growth curve, top-quartile net revenue retention, and superior technology prove its leadership in the cloud data space. We’re thrilled to back the team.” Upsolver is available on AWS Marketplace and Azure Marketplace, and a free community version is also available on the Upsolver website.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}