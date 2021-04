Cloud analytics company Upsolver raises $25m.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Upsolver, a Tel Aviv -based cloud analytics company, said Tuesday it raised $25 million in Series B financing led by Scale Venture Partners (Scale). Existing investors JVP, Vertex Ventures US, and Wing Venture Capital also participated in the round.The new funding follows the company's $13 million Series A round last June, and a tripling of the company’s revenue in 2020, Upsolver said. The company will use the financing to aggressively build its team, scale its go-to-market engine, and drive technical innovation.Ori Rafael and Yoni Eini, two database engineers, founded Upsolver in 2014 after experiencing frustration building a cloud analytics solution. “We wanted to store data affordably in the cloud without analytics vendor lock-in,” said Rafael. “Unfortunately, what used to take three hours using SQL turned into a month or more of hand-coding and hundreds of configurations in Spark. We created Upsolver to transform cloud analytics into an agile process."As part of the investment, Ariel Tseitlin — Partner at Scale and former Head of Netflix Cloud Solutions — has joined Upsolver’s board of directors. In addition, Avner Gideoni has recently joined Upsolver as Israeli site manager and VP of engineering.“Monolithic analytics platforms are a thing of the past. Today’s organizations require a variety of analytics tools to fully capitalize on their data,” said Ariel Tseitlin, Partner at Scale. “Data lakes originally promised this variety and openness but also required a large, ongoing investment in engineering. Upsolver eliminates this trade-off. The company’s steep growth curve, top-quartile net revenue retention, and superior technology prove its leadership in the cloud data space. We’re thrilled to back the team.”Upsolver is available on AWS Marketplace and Azure Marketplace, and a free community version is also available on the Upsolver website.