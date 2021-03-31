Which countries binge Netflix most? Results may surprise you

Have you ever wondered how long you've spent watching Netflix? Do you really want to know?A new study by Comparitech has analyzed the viewing history on Netflix of nearly 25 thousand users across 46 countries - and the results may come as a surprise. Central and South American countries dominated the list of time spent binging Netflix, on all categories, with users in Peru, Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Colombia scoring highest with 101-115 thousands minutes (70-80 days) on average spent watching Netflix since signing up. Next on the list are respectively Canada, Brazil, US, Switzerland, UK, Netherlands, Ireland, New Zealand, France and Sweden with 66-51 days spent on Netflix respectively. Last on the list, with the least days spent on Netflix, are countries in Central and East Europe, including Hungary, Lithuania, Czechia, Croatia and Slovakia. Overall, the study found that Europeans watch the least Netflix, which is rather unexpected, considering the prolonged coronavirus lockdowns that were imposed in many countries in Europe. African countries included in the study also scored lower on the list. Users in South Africa spent on average 45 days watching Netflix, while users in Egypt spent 42 days - considered lower than average: The findings indicate that the average user worldwide has watched 47 days of Netflix. Between TV series and movies available on the streaming platform, series seem to be much more popular, with the average user spending 39 days watching series as opposed to "only" 8 days watching movies. In that regard, Europeans stand out. While Bulgaria scored "low" on the list, with 30 days of watching Netflix by the average user, the study found that Bulgarians actually dedicate most of their viewing time to TV series, spending over 91% of their Netflix viewing time on TV series. Users in the US, Australia, Canada and the UK watch more Netflix than the world average. Canadians, however, have proven their binging skills more than others, scoring 37% higher than the average user. And where does the average Israeli stand in comparison? Israel falls somewhere in between, coming in 32nd on the list, with 41 days spent on Netflix by the average Israeli binger. Alternative streaming services give observant Jewish households in Israel the option to censure or skip content that is considered immodest. Last year, the Tov TV service, dubbed the “kosher Netflix,” was introduced and pitched primarily to observant Jews who follow the religious laws of modesty.Users using the Tov TV service may choose the level of censorship imposed on their preferred content, ranging from pop-up warning messages during problematic scenes and between erasing complete scenes in certain shows. Estimations have indicated that Tov TV's target audience includes some 400,000 Israeli households. Comparitech's findings are based on nearly 25 thousand viewing histories on Netflix that were uploaded to the site's Time Spent Streaming tool by users around the world. The Time Spent Streaming tool allows users to view their viewing history in an accessible and fun way, with the option of telling users what they could have been doing with that time, instead. Netflix subscriptions and overall time streaming around the world surged during the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns that it entailed. During the first three months of 2020, according to Forbes, 15.77 million new subscribers joined Netflix, with another 10.09 million joining between April and June.Marcy Oster contributed to this report.