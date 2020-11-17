Despite coronavirus, Israeli programmer salaries near $10K per month

While many industries and economic sectors both in Israel and abroad have suffered severe losses and unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic, Israel's hi-tech sector has actually seen considerable growth, with average programmer salaries approaching the $10,000 mark, Calcalist reported.Citing data collected by placement firm see.V, the average salary for programmers has jumped by 7% in 2020. For software professionals, average salary has crossed the NIS 30,000 mark. Among DevOps programmers, their salary jumped by 14%, rising to NIS 34,000. Algorithm developers have also seen a jump in salary by over 12% in the past year, reaching a monthly paycheck of NIS 34,600. However, there were minor salary drops in Java programmers and C++ developers, which come out as NIS 28,500 and NIS 30,700 each month, respectively. According to see.V CEO Ronen Engler, the rise in salaries does not mean the hi-tech sector hasn't been affected by the coronavirus crisis."Software developers are still very much in demand and this is resulting in an increase in salaries. However, we have identified in our analysis that there has been a change in the profiles of employees companies are recruiting," Engler explained, according to Calcalist. "For example, when you analyze all the hirings during the pandemic you see that there has been a 10% increase in the recruiting of experienced developers with five or more years of experience. That is part of the explanation as to why the average salary in these positions keeps increasing even during this time."The major rise in salaries for DevOps programmers and algorithm programmers is also explained by the move to online work in most industries, Engler added.Employment opportunities have been significantly cut by the virus, with the market for new jobs in Israel at around 75% of its pre-pandemic total. The tech industry may not have suffered as much as other industries, but there have been rises in concerns regarding job security despite the company being stable.
"Employees are more concerned regarding the financial stability of their workplace, with these concerns being greater for those at a new workplace," Engler explained, according Calcalist. "We can also see candidates are more willing to compromise on their salary and conditions than previously. In the first quarter of 2020, over 70% of the candidates received offers that either matched or exceeded their expectations. That is no longer the case."In addition, it seems the priorities when finding a new workplace have changed due to the pandemic, focusing more on established companies rather than new start-ups, regardless of how promising it might be."The appetite for risk has dropped and we are seeing a 10% increase in the number of employees at companies with over 200 workers," Engler said, according to Calcalist.Unemployment continues to be a serious issue in other sectors of the Israeli economy, with nearly 1 million Israelis looking for work as the second lockdown began to be lifted.