Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

DiploTech Global Summit 2020

Israeli innovation, our collective future

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 12, 2020 07:54
 DIPLOTECH GLOBAL SUMMIT 2020
ISRAELI INNOVATION, OUR COLLECTIVE FUTURE
 
 
Wednesday, December 16, 2020     
11am - 2pm EST   6pm - 9pm IST
The first conference of its kind to bring together world leaders, heads of states, policy makers and diplomats with Israel’s industry experts, investors and innovators from the fields of sustainable innovation. The speakers and panelists will discuss challenges and solutions for a collective sustainable future and enable proactive preparation for a post COVID world.
This exclusive summit aims to identify how our new world can best be supported to overcome the biggest global challenges. We will share interests, insights and benchmark trends to advance our understanding of common goals. We will highlight Israel’s pioneering technology capabilities and explore innovations that are pushing technological boundaries and accelerating solutions. We will explore ground-breaking technologies that enable us to best emerge from the current crisis, achieve a collective sustainable future and shape the post COVID era.

Ambassadors Danny Danon and Nikki Haley to speak at DiploTech 2020 (Credit: REUTERS)Ambassadors Danny Danon and Nikki Haley to speak at DiploTech 2020 (Credit: REUTERS)

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Hear keynote speakers including Ambassador Nikki Haley, Ambassador Danny Danon, President Alejandro Giammattei of Guatemala and more.
Consider views of world leaders, foreign ministers, policy makers, diplomats , leading influencers, innovators and experts.
Explore Israel’s pioneering technology that is pushing boundaries and accelerating solutions through companies and entrepreneurs at the forefront of the technological revolution.
Identify, alongside our global speakers and panelists, how we can best emerge from the current crisis, achieve a collective sustainable future and shape the post COVID era.
Click to register >> 


Tags Israel diplomacy technology start up nation Coronavirus COVID-19
