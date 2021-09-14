The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Education transformed through art, technology skills: A-CAT

The Akko Center for Arts and Technology (A-CAT) is a center offering art education and career training to at-risk youth and adults.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 14, 2021 13:45
Youth at A-CAT in Acre, Israel. (photo credit: A-CAT)
Youth at A-CAT in Acre, Israel.
(photo credit: A-CAT)
The Akko Center for Arts and Technology (A-CAT) is an affiliated center of Manchester Bidwell Corporation (MBC), an American NGO offering art education and career training to at-risk youth and adults “in transition” – going through job changes or reentering the workplace after a break. In Acre the goal is even broader: to facilitate connections among the city’s diverse, and sometimes divided, population.
MBC was founded on the belief that art education can enrich and empower the disadvantaged. This was the personal experience of MBC President and CEO Bill Strickland, who grew up in a poor neighborhood of Pittsburgh. He describes himself as “disengaged” until his high-school art teacher introduced him to pottery and changed his life. Strickland was accepted to university on probation, became an airline pilot, opened a pottery studio for neighborhood kids while still a student, and proceeded to grow his original studio into nine centers around the US, serving thousands of teens and adults. A-CAT is the 10th center of its kind and the only time the model has been implemented outside America.
A-CAT opened in Acre in 2015 and offers courses and workshops in a range of art and technology subjects in a novel educational setting. More than 1,000 youths have participated in its programs: photography, 3D printing, short-film production, computerized warehouse management, professional makeup, and more. The center also serves as a social hub for community and cultural activities and a venue for conferences held by associations aligned with A-CAT’s values. 


Tags children youth school students NGO Acre
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

US pressure on Palestinian Jerusalem consulate is a step back - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

How murderers become ‘political prisoners’ - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is Israel a ‘partatch’ state?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Adam Milstein

1,000 reasons why not to fight antisemitism

 By ADAM MILSTEIN

Three women shaking up Israeli politics: Shaked, Shasha-Biton, Zandberg

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
3

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

Perseverance
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

The Jerusalem Post 50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by